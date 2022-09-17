"I want the ball to hit me" - Throwback to Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado talking about his mindset during games in an interview with Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado once spoke to MLB legend Alex Rodriguez regarding his stance during games.

As for his game, the Gold Glove winner said:

“I like to stay low. That’s like the main thing I always like to start low.”

When A-Rod asked Arenado about his strategy, he said:

“I want the ball to hit me. That’s kind of my whole thing. I work on all of these plays – the slow burner, the backhand.

Watch the full interaction below:

A-Rod posted a tweet about Arenado.

"Most people know how dangerous Nolan Arenado is at the plate. But as a longtime third baseman, I marvel at his mastery of the hot corner. Six Gold Gloves, Two Platinum Gloves ... he does it all. @Rockies" – Alex Rodriguez

Arenado made his MLB debut in 2013.

Nolan Arenado – Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner

Nolan Arenado, who now plays for the St. Louis Cardinals, started his journey with the Colorado Rockies. Arenado has superb defensive skills and is the only infielder to win the Rawlings Gold Glove Award in each of his MLB seasons.

In addition to Arenado’s nine Gold Gloves, the six-time All-Defensive star has also won four Fielding Bible Awards, three Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Awards, and five Rawlings Platinum Gloves.

He has twice led the league in home runs and RBI. He presently leads all players in the major leagues in RBI since the 2015 season began. He has won the Silver Slugger Award four times.

Arenado hit the 100 home run mark in 2016, making him the youngest player in Rockies history to do so.

Alex Rodriguez’s celebrated MLB career

Alex Rodriguez is regarded as one of the greatest players in baseball. He played for 22 seasons in the MLB.

A-Rod played a significant role in the New York Yankees' World Series victory in 2009. Rodriguez, a 14-time All-Star, has received numerous awards, including three American League Most Valuable Player trophies, two Gold Gloves, and 10 Silver Sluggers.

Rodriguez currently co-hosts Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN.

MLB star and A-Rod’s former teammate Derek Jeter appeared on the show. Rodriguez spoke about his career mistakes, referring to the biogenesis scandal in 2013, which led to his suspension.

"My mistakes are on me. No excuses." - Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez is the CEO of A-Rod Corp. and partly owns NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.

