“Is he the prize?” – Former adult film star Mia Khalifa sent a flirty message to Loris Karius days before Liverpool’s Champions League final against Real Madrid 

Loris Karius received a racy message just days before Liverpool's Champions League final from former adult film star Mia Khalifa.

The goalkeeper has signed for Newcastle United on a short-term deal as cover for the Magpies' number one Nick Pope. Karius has not played a senior game for well over a year after a series of unsuccessful loan spells at Besiktas and Union Berlin.

Loris Karius is, unfortunately, best remembered for his performance during the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kyiv. The former Germany U21 keeper threw the ball straight at Karim Benzema for the game's opening goal before letting Gareth Bale's strike slip through his fingers later on.

That was Karius' final appearance for the Reds. However, The Star has now revealed details about the message that former adult star Mia Khalifa sent him.

Shortly before the clash with Real Madrid, Loris Karius posted a picture on his Instagram along with the caption 'eyes on the prize.' Khalifa replied to the post accompanied by a couple of eye emojis, stating:

“Is he the prize? Because…”

Loris Karius explains return to Premier League following Champions League nightmare for Liverpool

Newcastle United have picked up the German goalkeeper on a deal until January due to Karl Darlow's injury.

On his arrival at St. James' Park, Karius stated (as per The Liverpool Echo):

"I'm excited. It's a good project to be a part of and it didn't take me long to make my decision. It's good to be here now, to get to know everyone, my teammates and to start working. Coming back to the Premier League, the best league in the world."

"Newcastle have a great coach, they're building something really exciting and they play good football. I felt it's the right project for me to be part of and do my best to help the club move forward to where they want to go."

Karius also discussed his aims for his time at Tyneside and stated:

"Obviously, my aim is to help first of all him (Pope) by pushing him to make good performances. But also I want to progress myself, and if there's game-time, then that will be great for me."

"I want to support the other boys and to play my part in the team for us to be successful. If there's game-time, that's even better. Otherwise, I support the other boys."

