Juventus director Pavel Nedved spotted grinding with 3 women at nightclub; video emerges 

Juventus director Pavel Nedved was spotted grinding with three women at a nightclub and a video of the legendary Czech's antics has emerged, as per Daily Star.

Nedved was recorded dancing and grinding with the three women wearing bras as the former Czech midfielder even cupped one's breasts.

A man then enters the scene whilst the quartet laughs and the video cuts off.

The reactions to Nedved's antics have been hilarious, with one response citing the current Paul Pogba witch doctor saga.

They wrote:

“Pogba: Pavel the media is all over me what can we do to distract them?”

Whilst another captioned a picture of a visibly knackered Nedved:

“Knew there was a reason Nedved looked tired"

Another user gave the Juve legend humorous FIFA stats:

"Pavel Nedved stats: Ball Control 99, Dribbling 99, Tight Possesion 99, Balance 99, Offensive Awareness 99, Posession Game 99, Physical Contact 99"

Nedved cemented himself as a legend among the Old Lady during his storied career, making 327 appearances, scoring 65 goals and creating 84 assists.

The former midfielder won many cups during his career but appears to have moved on to a different set of honors in his retirement.

The former Lazio playmaker is now working as Juve's director of football and was married to his former partner Ivana Nedved until they split last year.

The couple share two children together.

Juventus face huge test against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Vlahovic will need to be at his best

If Nedved is able to turn his attention back to football, his Juventus side face one of the Champions League favorites in Paris Saint-Germain on September 6.

Juve have started the season off in fine form. They are unbeaten, having won two whilst drawing four of their six fixtures.

Forwards Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik are impressing, with the latter having scored four goals in four appearances.

Meanwhile, Milik, who arrived from Olympique Marseille on loan, has two in three games.

PSG Xtra @PSGXtra_



Matches

Wins

Draws

Losses



Records are made to be broken PSG record vs JuventusMatchesWinsDrawsLossesRecords are made to be broken PSG record vs Juventus 😬8️⃣ Matches 0️⃣ Wins 2️⃣ Draws 6️⃣ Losses Records are made to be broken 👀🔜 https://t.co/5AHIqKeyZQ

However, PSG are in scintillating form with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi flourishing.

The trio have been boosted by the signing of midfielder Vitinha from FC Porto, who has given Christophe Galtier's side a real presence in midfield.

PSG will head into tonight's game as favorites but Juventus may spring a surprise given the match is being played at the Allianz Stadium.

Nedved will be an avid viewer unless he is too busy at a nightclub downtown.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett