Paul Pogba accused of asking witch doctor to cast spell on PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe as jaw-dropping details of alleged blackmail emerge: Reports 

French superstar Paul Pogba has been accused of asking a witch doctor to cast a spell on PSG's Kylian Mbappe.

Mathias Pogba recently took to social media and stated that he would reveal explosive details about his brother, along with Mbappe and his agent Rafaela Pimenta.

Pogba, the former Manchester United star, has lodged a complaint to the police and stated that a gang is attempting extortion of £13 million from him. He is also being threatened that the gang would reveal that he attempted to cast a spell on Mbappe with the help of a witch doctor.

It is now understood that an investigation regarding extortion attempts has been open from the start of August.

During the hearings of the case, Pogba revealed that he was threatened by two hooded men with assault rifles along with his childhood friends. They have asked him for £13 million.

The Juventus player has recognized his older brother Mathias Pogba as one of the suspects.

He was reportedly dragged to his apartment in Paris where the alleged blackmailers told him that they are not being taken care of financially and asked for a sum of £13 million.

SInce then, Paul Pogba has seen the group several times, notably in Manchester in April and at Juventus' training ground in July.

The French star was able to identify his brother Mathias in the group. Pogba doesn't share a cordial relationship with his elder brother.

However, Pogba has denied claims of not taking care of his friends. He has claimed that he stopped providing his friends financial benefits after one tried to steal £200,000 from him in his apartment in Manchester.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe will look to shift his focus to the World Cup along with Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe training

Amidst the rise of the recent set of events, one can't forget that both Paul Pogba and PSG star Kylian Mbappe are set to participate in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup for France.

Both Pogba and PSG's Mbappe played pivotal roles for Didier Deschamps' men as the Led Blues were crowned World Champions at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Pogba suffered a meniscus injury shortly after his return to Juventus and his participation in the tournament is uncertain.

PSG's Mbappe, meanwhile, will look to play a pivotal role once again as France attempt to retain their throne in Qatar.

