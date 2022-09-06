Manchester City star Phil Foden 'flirted' with TV star Holly Burns before beach spat with girlfriend Rebecca

Manchester City ace Phil Foden was flirting with reality TV star Holly Burns before his public bust-up with girlfriend Rebecca Cooke, the Sun (via Daily Star) has claimed.

In June, Phil and Rebecca went on a holiday together in Corfu. The Manchester City star reportedly went for a swim in the sea, opening up a window for Rebecca to get on his phone and check his messages.

Daily Mail U.K. @DailyMailUK Phil Foden 'liked' Instagram photo of social media influencer Holly Burns wearing her underwear weeks before beach bust-up with girlfriend in Corfu trib.al/mGcZUwv Phil Foden 'liked' Instagram photo of social media influencer Holly Burns wearing her underwear weeks before beach bust-up with girlfriend in Corfu trib.al/mGcZUwv

Furious after checking his phone, Rebecca allegedly yelled at her boyfriend, saying:

“Do you think I’m a d***head?”

As per the aforementioned source, the England international was flirting with Holly before his argument with Rebecca at the beach. A source claimed that there was nothing serious going on between the two and that it was only innocent flirting. They said:

“Holly is a stunning girl and obviously gets interest from a lot of people. It was just a bit of innocent flirting online - it wasn’t anything more than that.”

The stunning model grabbed eyeballs when she appeared in ITV 2’s dating show The Cabins in January 2021. Holly also works as an online influencer and is part of a cabin crew for TUI.

Manchester City star Phil Foden has been in trouble with Rebecca Cooke before

Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke have made many headlines since their public disagreement in June. However, this is not the first time the Manchester City midfielder has found himself in a difficult spot with the mother of his two children, Rebecca.

The England international's first known bust-up with Rebecca took place in 2020, during the Three Lions’ UEFA Nations League campaign. The youngster brought two women to his room with then-England teammate Mason Greenwood. By inviting the women over, he had broken England’s strict COVID-19 bubble at the apex of the pandemic. As a result, the player was briefly dropped from Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Phil Foden @PhilFoden Disappointed we couldn’t get the 3 points but we fought ‘til the end Thanks for all your support Proud to have made my 100th @premierleague appearance todayDisappointed we couldn’t get the 3 points but we fought ‘til the endThanks for all your support Proud to have made my 100th @premierleague appearance today 💯 Disappointed we couldn’t get the 3 points but we fought ‘til the end 💪 Thanks for all your support 💙 https://t.co/NJXy35K4sb

The act was difficult on Phil’s relationship as well. Rebecca was reportedly left devastated by her partner but eventually decided against breaking up with him. A couple of months after the incident, the pair welcomed their second child.

