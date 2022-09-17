"One week ago, our great team launched Arena Club Official" - New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter shares the launch of his business venture with fans on Instagram 

Yankees legend Derek Jeter revealed the launch of a groundbreaking new sports card collection platform called the Arena Club.

Jeter updated his fans on Instagram, reminding them of last week's launch aimed at being a "bridge" between the card collection hobby and the growing world of digital sports collectibles.

"One week ago, our great team launched @arenaclubofficial. We are proud to build a community focused on trust, clarity and transparency and excited about what we bring to the table in this industry. Check us out."

Jeter partnered with Brian Lee, an avid baseball fan and the co-founder and president of LegalZoom.com. He has also been the managing partner of BAM Ventures since 2017. The first launch of the Arena Club took place at Yankee Stadium last Thursday.

At the Arena Club, collectors can buy, sell and trade their cards on the company’s marketplace. The company also offers "card grading" and has promised to be "quicker, more accurate and transparent."

Derek Jeter was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in September 2021

The cards can also be graded, slabbed and returned, or the collector can also exchange raw cards for a digital version. All users on the platform will have their own showroom.

Derek Jeter receives stunning reception during Yankees' Hall of Fame tribute

Jeter was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame last year, despite being elected in 2020. The 48-year old was accompanied by his family, including two of his three daughters, for a tribute ceremony by the Yankees. After receiving a standing ovation on his return, he addressed the Yankees faithful by saying:

"I’m so gracious that I’ve had an opportunity to spend 23 years of professional baseball — all with one organization. I am appreciative that I had an opportunity to play with so many great players, coaches and managers. The guys that are here today and the ones who were unable to make it."

Relive The Captain’s Hall of Fame Tribute Night ceremony on the YES App: Derek Jeter: It feels good to be back. I'll tell you that much.Relive The Captain’s Hall of Fame Tribute Night ceremony on the YES App: onelink.to/yesapp Derek Jeter: It feels good to be back. I'll tell you that much.Relive The Captain’s Hall of Fame Tribute Night ceremony on the YES App: onelink.to/yesapp https://t.co/NYVpkJzJVN

Derek Jeter is one of the most decorated players in MLB history, winning five World Series titles, five Gold Glove and five Silver Slugger awards. He is the Yankees' all-time career leader in hits (3,465), doubles (544), games played (2,747), stolen bases (358), times on base (4,716), plate appearances (12,602) and at bats (11,195).

