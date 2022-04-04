Mike Trout, Francisco Lindor & more: Predicting the Top 5 candidates who can win the Gold Glove award in 2022

The Major League Baseball Gold Glove award is an award that recognizes players that excel beyond their peers in the most underrated portion of the game, defense. The players who win this award go beyond making the routine plays and minimizing errors. These athletes make highlight reel plays, they ruin batting averages and box scores with a combination of their speed, dexterity and sheer insinct. While the shift has been able to hide defenders who have been less than average, the 2023 season will see the shifts banned and players whose combination of athleticism and defensive prowess will become all the more valuable in the game of baseball. Here are five candidates who can win the Gold Glove Award.

5. Mike Trout (Centerfield and Left Field for the Los Angeles Angels, 0 Gold Gloves)

Mike Trout has won many awards throughout his career. From All-Star Game selections to American League Most Valuable Player Awards, it seems that Trout has been able to excel in every facet of the game since the moment he put on a Los Angeles Angels uniform. However, Trout has not won this award once, despite being named a finalist for multiple years in his career. Why should this be the year? Trout is another year older and coming off a major injury that derailed his 2021 season. However, with Joe Maddon contemplating moving Trout to left field, the four-time American League MVP stands to bring his level of excellence to a less physically demanding position. Although the analytics point to Trout having limitations (he has a career -6 defensive runs saved), there are few challenges Trout has been unable to overcome.

4. Francisco Lindor (Shortstop for the New York Mets, 2 Gold Gloves)

While Francisco Lindor had a rough inaugural season to the New York Mets offensively, one thing that never wavered was his elite defense. Through his career, Lindor has averaged six defensive runs saved each season of his career. His smooth play has already earned the award twice, and now that he has settled into the bright lights of Citi Field, he may be adding a third to his trophy case.

3. Tommy Pham (Left field for the Cincinatti Reds, 0 Gold Gloves)

Tommy Pham has had a rough last two years as a member of the San Diego Padres. While the outfielder struggled offensively, his trademark glove also took a step back. Prior to his arrival in San Diego, Pham was a beyond solid outfielder, particularly in left field. In fact, in 2019, as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, Pham sported a perfect fielding percentage, not making a single error in the season. The level of flawlessness could return with the change of scenery to the Cincinnati Reds, as Pham should be able to bring back his offensive and defensive prowess and earn the first Gold Glove of his career.

2. J.P. Crawford (Shortstop for the Seattle Mariners, 1 Gold Glove)

J.P. Crawford has been one of the most underrated defenders in the game of baseball, earning his first gold glove in 2020. As a member of the Seattle Mariners, Crawford played elite defense in 2021 as the slick fielder accounted for eight defensve runs saved that season. Though he was named a Gold Glove finalist for his efforts in 2021, Crawford did not come through with the hardware this time. However, as the Mariners enter the 2022 season, ready to compete for an American League West title, the spotlight will shine brighter on Crawford. If he can maintain his elite level of defense, he will be a shoe-in for the 2022 award.

1. Sean Murphy (Catcher for the Oakland Athletics, 1 Gold Glove)

Sean Murphy established himself as the defensive bright spot on an Oakland Athletics team that finds itself in a full rebuild heading into 2022. During the 2021 season, Murphy established himself as one of the premier defensive catchers in the game, earning 10 defensive runs saved during last year's campaign while throwing out over 24% of attempted baserunners.

Sean Murphy won a Gold Glove last year but felt he "left a lot on the table" as a hitter. Amid the lockout, he called his former Cape Cod League hitting coach. "I came home after the season and said, 'I think I can do better.'"

Murphy is young, and in theory is still on his way to achieving his prime. If he can build on his successful season last year, he could go back-to-back fielding accolades.

