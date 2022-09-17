"One of the greatest things that you can actually say is I screwed up and I am sorry" - New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez once owned up to his past indiscretions in an interview from 2017

In a 2017 "Growing BOLD" interview, Alex Rodriguez admitted to his prior transgressions, referring to the 2013 biogenesis scandal, where he admitted to using PEDs.

As a result, A-Rod was suspended for the entire 2014 season. He revealed that it was the longest suspension in MLB history. He was suspended for 162 games. He said:

“I served a year suspension ... and it was the best thing that’s ever happened to me because I was able to change my life. ... I don’t think I would be the father that I am today.

"The friend, the boss. ... One of the greatest things that you can actually say is I screwed up and I am sorry.”

Watch the full interview below:

Rodriguez is a father to two daughters, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. He spoke about the girls and described fatherhood as a “beautiful” journey.

A-Rod is the CEO of A-Rod Corp. and partly owns NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.

Comparing business with baseball, Rodriguez said:

“They are both difficult. They are both a lot of fun though. It’s a blast.

A-Rod also spoke about his hardships in childhood and disclosed that they were unable to even pay the rent.

“If a kid from Miami, single mother two jobs, we can barely afford to pay our rent. I would think to myself now, 'How am I ever gonna get out of this neighbourhood?' If I can, you can do it too.”

Rodriguez played for 22 seasons in the MLB.

Alex Rodriguez’s biogenesis scandal

In 2013, a number of MLB players were accused of buying PEDs, particularly human growth hormones, from an American clinic.

In an interview, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs as well. The three-time American League MVP said he visited the facility for the first time while trying to lose weight. He was also battling a knee problem in the summer of 2010.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees.

Rodriguez took full responsibility for his involvement and hence was suspended for the entire 2014 season.

"My mistakes are on me. No excuses." – Alex Rodriguez

Recently, Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended for drug usage.

Talking Friars @TalkingFriars Alex Rodriguez on Tatis getting suspended: “I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes”



When asked if he’ll reach out to Fernando, he said he won’t but that he’s always available.



His reaction to the news: “I was heartbroken..” Alex Rodriguez on Tatis getting suspended: “I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes” When asked if he’ll reach out to Fernando, he said he won’t but that he’s always available. His reaction to the news: “I was heartbroken..” https://t.co/YqlI0biYoA

"Alex Rodriguez on Tatis getting suspended: 'I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes.' When asked if he’ll reach out to Fernando, he said he won’t but that he’s always available. His reaction to the news: 'I was heartbroken.'" – Talking Friars

Rodriguez co-hosts "Sunday Night Baseball" on ESPN.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far