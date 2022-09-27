Shakira and Gerard Pique spotted watching son play baseball in Barcelona; maintain distance from each other

Gerard Pique and Shakira turned up for their son's baseball game in Barcelona at the weekend, but were spotted sitting far away from each other.

Pique and Shakira have been one of the most celebrated couples in football since they got together over 12 years ago. However, the pair put an end to their relationship in June.

They are now in the process of reaching an agreement over their divorce as they look to finalize their separation. A lot has been said about the couple's breakup since the news came out months ago.

Pique and Shakira are yet to agree on the terms of their divorce, with the two in a dispute over the custody of their children. They have two sons, Milan and Sasha, who are nine and seven years old, respectively.

While the pair continue their efforts to finalize their separation, they have also been carrying on with their co-parenting duties. They were thus in attendance to watch their son Milan play baseball at the weekend.

Splash News [via TMZ] pictured Pique and Shakira cheering on their nine-year-old son at a baseball game in Barcelona on Saturday (September 24). However, they maintained a significant amount of distance between them.

The Barcelona defender, who can been seen wearing a denim jacket and a black cap, arrived with his mother. The Colombian singer, on the other hand, was accompanied by her own, as well as a few friends.

Shakira, who arrived on the scene wearing an Off-White jacket, was notably also spotted sitting in the dugout alone. While both Pique and the 45-year-old were in attendance to support their son, tensions between the two were seemingly evident.

The pair did not even look at each other during the entirety of the baseball game, according to the report. In fact, they did not get close until their second son Sasha came to bid adieu.

Shakira opens up on separation from Barcelona defender Pique

The Colombian pop star recently lifted the lid on her painful split from the Barcelona defender in an interview with ELLE. She stressed the need for the pair to do justice to their children as parents, although they have gone their separate ways. She said:

"Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children. We have a job to do for these two incredible boys. And I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved."

While a lot has been said about their split, Pique and Shakira will now be looking to move on with their lives.

