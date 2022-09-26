Wanda Nara spent mindboggling sum of €400,000 to €500,000 every month during Mauro Icardi’s time at PSG as details emerge: Reports

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara may have parted ways, but the pair lived a luxurious life during the striker's time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to a report.

PSG and Argentina striker Mauro Icardi tied the knot with Wanda Nara in May 2014. However, their alliance has been controversial from the start, thus attracting significant media attention.

Nara allegedly put an end to her relationship with Icardi in October last year, accusing the forward of marital infidelity. However, they soon got back together after they cleared the misunderstanding.

The patch-up, though, did not last long as Nara announced her separation from Icardi last week. The Argentinean actress and model took to Instagram to confirm her 'painful' split from the PSG striker.

It is worth noting that Nara has also been functioning as the former Inter Milan star's agent. It now remains to be seen what the divorce will mean for the player's future as a professional footballer.

Meanwhile, Argentinean journalist Augusto Tartufoli [via The Sun] has provided a glimpse into the ex-couple’s life in Paris. He revealed that Nara was used to spending €400,000 to €500,000 every month. He said:

"They were used to a standard of living in which Wanda spent approximately €400,000 to 500,000 to live."

"Her [Wanda Nara's] entourage explains that this money goes towards the house in Milan, the international schools their children attend and so on."

Icardi notably secured a move away from PSG in the summer, joining Galatasaray on loan. While Nara was with him during the transfer, it appears the pair have since gone their separate ways.

Wanda Nara's ex-partner Mauro Icardi moved away from PSG on loan in the summer

Mauro Icardi clocked just 1275 minutes of playing time for PSG during the 2021-22 season. He was thus encouraged to seek a move away from the Parc des Princes in the summer.

The Argentina international eventually joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan. He will now be looking to revive his career in Turkey, having fallen down the pecking order in Paris.

However, Icardi will be forced to live a less luxurious life as Galatasary are unable to pay as much as the Parisians. Les Parisiens, who were paying him €10 million a year, have agreed to cover €6 million during his time in Turkey.

Galatasaray, though, are only able to offer him €750,000 a year on top of that, according to Augusto Tartufoli. It thus remains to be seen how Icardi will fare during his time away from Paris.

