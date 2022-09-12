Shakira determined to get back prized possession from Barcelona defender Gerard Pique's office: Reports

Shakira, the former wife of Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, is determined to regain a prized possession which remains showcased in the defender's office.

According to reports in Spanish media outlet Marca, Shakira's Grammy awards are still on display in Pique's office at Kosmos HQ.

As reported by press photographer Jordi Martin, the Colombian singer is desperate to get her precious awards back from her ex-husband. Martin reported, as quoted by Marca:

"Shakira's Grammy awards are still on display there, and he hasn't given them back to her."

Pique's new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, who works at Kosmos as an event coordinator, is also not happy with the situation as per the report as she has to see the awards every day.

Shakira is set to battle the Barcelona defender in court for custody of their children as well as for all material possessions jointly owned by the former couple.

As per Marca, there are 15 awards that remain in the offices and the singer is not willing to let go of them.

The report also claims that Shakira wants to quit Spain and move to Miami in order to escape the harassment he is facing in Catalonia.

Pique is reportedly willing to sign an agreement for Shakira to take the children to the United States in exchange for a package of first-class tickets to visit them and a compensation of 400,000 US Dollars.

The report also claims that this could be Pique's final season at Barcelona and that he could move to Inter Miami next season.

That would be ideal for the Blaugrana legend as he could move closer to his children.

The Barcelona great is enduring tough times of late

Pique and Shakira were together for 12 years before separating earlier this year in June.

The Barcelona defender was reportedly caught cheating by the 'Waka Waka' singer, which escalated to a situation where they had to announce their separation.

Pique and Shakira met briefly before the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where Pique played a key part in Spain's triumph.

Shakira sang the tournament's song 'Waka Waka' and the two met while shooting the song.

The Barcelona defender has two children with the superstar singer, nine-year-old Milan and six-year-old Sasha.

Pique has also fallen down Xavi Hernandez's pecking order at his boyhood club and has played just 134 minutes of first-team football this campaign.

The 35-year-old is contracted to Barca until the summer of 2024 but might be on the move next summer.

