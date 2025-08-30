Israel vs Poland Preview and Prediction - Aug. 30 | 2025 EuroBasket

Israel vs Poland will see two top teams in Group D of the 2025 EuroBasket take on each other on Saturday. It will be their second game of the group phase, and they will try to make the knockout stage, as Israel and Poland won their respective tournament openers.

While the Israeli team features Deni Avdija, a member of the Portland Trail Blazers team in the NBA, Jordan Loyd will highlight the Polish team. Loyd led his team to a crucial win against Slovenia in the tournament opener.

Israel vs. Poland Game Details for 2025 EuroBasket

Poland will host Israel at Spodek Arena, Poland. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. local time and 1:30 p.m. EDT. Fans can watch the game at FIBA's subscription-based platform, Courtside 1891.

Israel vs. Poland Preview

The Israel vs Poland contest is one of the most interesting matchups in this tournament. Both teams have the same record in the tournament and holds a similar record in head-to-head meetings.

In their opening game of the season, the Polish team put on an offensive clinic against Luka Doncic's Slovenia. They shot 58.6% from the field, which included over 62% efficiency in 2-pointers and almost 54% in 3-pointers.

The Israel team shot 42.4% from the field in the win against Iceland, including 29.2% from the 3-point line.

In terms of offense, Poland has an advantage over Israel, based on their last game. However, Israel has a history of elevating their game against Poland . Israel has won five of their last seven matchups.

Israel vs. Poland Rosters for 2025 EuroBasket

Israel

Position Player Guard Khadeen Carrington Center Itay Segev Forward Deni Avdija Forward/Center Roman Sorkin Guard Bar Timor Guard Yam Madar Forward Rafi Menco Forward Nimrod Levi Guard Ethan Burg Forward Tomer Ginat Guard/Forward Yovel Zoosman Guard Guy Palatin

Poland

Position Player Guard Andrzej Pluta Jr. Center Aleksander Balcerowski Forward Michał Sokołowski Guard Jordan Loyd Guard/F Mateusz Ponitka Center Szymon Zapała Forward Aleksander Dziewa Forward Tomasz Gielo Center Dominik Olejniczak Guard Kamil Lączyński Guard Michał Michalak Guard/F Przemysław Żołnierewicz

Israel vs. Poland Predicted Starting Lineups

Isreal

G - Yam Madar | G - Bar Timor | F - Deni Avdija | F - Tomer Ginat | C- Roman Sorkin

Poland

G - Andrzej Pluta Jr. | G - Jordan Loyd | F - Michal Sokolowski | F - Mateusz Ponitka | C - Aleksander Balcerowski

Israel vs. Poland Prediction

Both Israel and Poland have opened their 2025 EuroBasket on a strong note, winning their respective openers.

While both teams have fought neck to neck in their past few meetings, the Polish team has a slight edge over the Israelis. In their 11 meetings, Poland has won six against Israel's five.

Our Prediction: Poland will win the game.

