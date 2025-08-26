Team Israel team advised to hide their flags as EuroBasket preparations collide with politics

Ahead of the start of EuroBasket 2025, there are concernts for Team Israel's safety while in Poland.Although Russia has not participated in international football and hockey competitions following the invasion of Ukraine, Israel will compete at EuroBasket 2025.With the opening games set to tip off on Wednesday, Israeli news outlet Israel Hayom reported that the team is ramping up security measures.“According to Israel Hayom, players have been instructed to keep Israeli symbols hidden whenever possible and to maintain a low profile in public,&quot; Israel Hayom wrote on Tuesday, via Basket News. &quot;While the team hopes to focus on basketball, the reality is that off-court security measures may prove just as critical as their on-court performance.”According to the outlet, Israel's &quot;General Security Service and Interpol&quot; is working with Poland's law enforcement to ensure the safety of players and staff members.The situation comes after the Maccabi Haifa vs. Raków Częstochowa UEFA Conference League qualifier in Hungary spiraling out of control on Aug. 15.Israeli ultras unveiled a tifo referencing World War II, calling Poles &quot;murderers since 1939.&quot; After the matchup, a bus transporting Maccabi Haifa supporters was targeted with rocks thrown by opposing fans.Given that the incident transpired just 10 days ago, EuroBasket wants to avoid something similar happening.Looking at Israel's EuroBasket 2025 team &amp; scheduleLeading up to EuroBasket 2025, Israel posted a 3-2 record through its five pre-tournament exhibitions. It defeated Georgia, Cyprus and Greece, but lost to Estonia and Montenegro.The team's dominant run in qualifiers has many fans optimistic about its chances in Group D.Let's look at Israel's roster for EuroBasket 2025:Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers (NBA)Ethan Burg, Bnei Herzeliya (Israel)Tomer Ginat, Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel, EuroLeague)Nimrod Levi, Hapoel Bank Yahav JerusalemYam Madar, Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel, EuroLeague)Rafi Menco, Hapoel Jerusalem (Israel)Khadeen Carrington, Hapoel Jerusalem (Israel)Guy Palatin, Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel, EuroLeague)Itay Segev, Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel, EuroLeague)Roman Sorkin, Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel, EuroLeague)Bar Timor, Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel, EuroLeague)Yovel Zoosman, Hapoel Jerusalem (Israel)Here's the team's round robin schedule:Aug. 28: vs. Iceland (8 a.m. ET, 5 a.m. PT)Aug. 30: vs. Poland (2:30 p.m. ET, 11:30 a.m. PT)Aug. 31: vs. France (11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT)Sept. 2: vs. Belgium (8 a.m. ET, 5 a.m. PT)Sept. 4: vs. Slovenia (11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT)