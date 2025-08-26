Team Israel team advised to hide their flags as EuroBasket preparations collide with politics

By Evan Bell
Published Aug 26, 2025 18:09 GMT
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Toronto Raptors - Source: Imagn
Safety concerns arise for Team Israel at EuroBasket in Poland (image credit: IMAGN)

Ahead of the start of EuroBasket 2025, there are concernts for Team Israel's safety while in Poland.

Ad

Although Russia has not participated in international football and hockey competitions following the invasion of Ukraine, Israel will compete at EuroBasket 2025.

With the opening games set to tip off on Wednesday, Israeli news outlet Israel Hayom reported that the team is ramping up security measures.

“According to Israel Hayom, players have been instructed to keep Israeli symbols hidden whenever possible and to maintain a low profile in public," Israel Hayom wrote on Tuesday, via Basket News. "While the team hopes to focus on basketball, the reality is that off-court security measures may prove just as critical as their on-court performance.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

According to the outlet, Israel's "General Security Service and Interpol" is working with Poland's law enforcement to ensure the safety of players and staff members.

The situation comes after the Maccabi Haifa vs. Raków Częstochowa UEFA Conference League qualifier in Hungary spiraling out of control on Aug. 15.

Israeli ultras unveiled a tifo referencing World War II, calling Poles "murderers since 1939." After the matchup, a bus transporting Maccabi Haifa supporters was targeted with rocks thrown by opposing fans.

Ad

Given that the incident transpired just 10 days ago, EuroBasket wants to avoid something similar happening.

Looking at Israel's EuroBasket 2025 team & schedule

Leading up to EuroBasket 2025, Israel posted a 3-2 record through its five pre-tournament exhibitions. It defeated Georgia, Cyprus and Greece, but lost to Estonia and Montenegro.

The team's dominant run in qualifiers has many fans optimistic about its chances in Group D.

Let's look at Israel's roster for EuroBasket 2025:

Ad
  • Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers (NBA)
  • Ethan Burg, Bnei Herzeliya (Israel)
  • Tomer Ginat, Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel, EuroLeague)
  • Nimrod Levi, Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem
  • Yam Madar, Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel, EuroLeague)
  • Rafi Menco, Hapoel Jerusalem (Israel)
  • Khadeen Carrington, Hapoel Jerusalem (Israel)
  • Guy Palatin, Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel, EuroLeague)
  • Itay Segev, Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel, EuroLeague)
  • Roman Sorkin, Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel, EuroLeague)
  • Bar Timor, Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel, EuroLeague)
  • Yovel Zoosman, Hapoel Jerusalem (Israel)
Ad

Here's the team's round robin schedule:

  • Aug. 28: vs. Iceland (8 a.m. ET, 5 a.m. PT)
  • Aug. 30: vs. Poland (2:30 p.m. ET, 11:30 a.m. PT)
  • Aug. 31: vs. France (11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT)
  • Sept. 2: vs. Belgium (8 a.m. ET, 5 a.m. PT)
  • Sept. 4: vs. Slovenia (11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT)
About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications