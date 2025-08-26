How many NBA players are participating in 2025 EuroBasket? Complete list feat. Luka Doncic revealed 

EuroBasket 2025 kicks off on Wednesday, featuring 24 teams competing for the European title. Like the previous edition, the tournament will be co-hosted by four nations, with Latvia, Cyprus, Poland and Finland serving as hosts this year.

With the heavy influx of European players in the NBA, EuroBasket was bound to feature some big names. While 32 NBA players were named in the participating countries' preliminary rosters, only 28 will participate in the tournament. Of the 24 teams, 18 have NBA players, with Belgium, Cyprus, Poland, Iceland, Great Britain and Estonia the only teams without any NBA talent.

However, only five teams have more than one NBA player, with the rest having a player each. Having established that, here is a complete list of NBA players participating in the 2025 EuroBasket.

NBA players participating in 2025 EuroBasket

#1. Serbia

Serbia's preliminary roster included five NBA players, but the omission of the OKC Thunder's Nikola Topić from the final squad leaves them with four. They are Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, LA Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanović, Miami Heat's Nikola Jović and Washington Wizards big man Tristan Vukčević.

#2. France

Like Serbia, France has four NBA players and could have had five if Victor Wembanyama had chosen to play. Despite his absence, the roster includes Bilal Coulibaly (Washington Wizards), Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks), Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards) and Guerschon Yabusele (New York Knicks).

#3. Germany

Germany is the only team with three NBA players on their roster. The FIBA World Champions will be led by Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder, with Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner and Tristan Da Silva providing support.

#4. Georgia

Georgia will feature Orlando Magic's Goga Bitadze and Toronto Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili, who will be key contributors, as they aim to advance from Group C.

#5. Turkey

The final team with more than one NBA player on their roster, Turkey also includes former NBA players like Cedi Osman and Ömer Yurtseven. However, from the current NBA crop, Alperen Şengün (Houston Rockets) and Adem Bona (Philadelphia 76ers) are part of the squad.

#6. Slovenia

Slovenia's sole NBA player is one of the biggest names in the tournament. Luka Doncic needs no introduction as he aims to lead his team to their second-ever EuroBasket title, after doing so in his first-ever appearance in the tournament in 2017.

#7. Greece

Greece's NBA star, like Doncic, needs no introduction as the Balkan team will be led by their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks center skipped his team's preparation games for a personalized routine and will be eager to return to the court.

#8. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia's preliminary squad featured two NBA players, but had to leave out Boston Celtics big man Luka Garza from their final roster due to an injury. In his absence, Utah Jazz star Jusuf Nurkic will be the only NBA player on their roster.

#9. Sweden

Similar to Bosnia, Sweden had two NBA players in their preliminary roster, Pelle Larsson (Miami Heat) and Bobi Klintman (Detroit Pistons). However, Klintman decided to opt out of the tournament, choosing to prioritize his recovery for the upcoming season.

#10. Finland

Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen is the sole NBA player on Finland's roster as they act as one of the four host countries in this year's tournament.

#11. Latvia

While hosts Poland and Cyprus have no NBA players, Latvia, like Finland, has one, with Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porziņģis leading the team.

#12. Montenegro

Arguably the best player in their history, Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is the only NBA star on Montenegro's roster.

#13. Portugal

Boston Celtics’ Neemias Queta is the lone NBA player on Portugal’s roster as they aim to qualify from a stacked Group A.

#14. Lithuania

Denver Nuggets' latest addition, Jonas Valanciunas, features in Lithuania's final roster and will serve as the team's captain.

#15. Italy

Traded from the Detroit Pistons to the Miami Heat during free agency, Simone Fontecchio is the only NBA player in Italy's final roster.

#16. Israel

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija, a former FIBA U20 gold medalist with Israel, is the team’s only NBA player on the roster.

#17. Czech Republic

The Atlanta Hawks are well represented in the tournament, with Vit Krejci being their fourth player. He will look to guide the Czech Republic to a top-four finish in Group A.

#18. Spain

The reigning champions will look to defend their title with Willy Hernangómez leading the charge. However, the center is no longer in the NBA, leaving Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama as Spain’s only active NBA player.

