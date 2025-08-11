"Absolutely slaying": Iowa star Kylie Feuerbach hypes teammate Jada Gyamfi's stylish denim looks on IG

Iowa star Kylie Feuerbach hyped up her teammate Jada Gyamfi, commenting on a photo Jada shared on Instagram on Sunday. In the post, Jada rocked a stylish denim dress paired with red boots.The post also featured a shot with Natalie Schaer and a selfie with her sister, Maya Gyamfi.Jada shared the post with a caption that read:&quot;c u next tuesday?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post drew reactions from fans and fellow athletes, including two comments from Feuerbach.&quot;Slaying, just absolutely slaying,&quot; Feuerbach wrote.&quot;How sweet it is to be so indifferent,&quot; she added.Iowa Hawkeye teammates, including 6-foot-1 guard Teagan Mallegni, 5-foot-9 guard Callie Levin, and incoming freshman Layla Hays, also commented on the post.&quot;Omgggg I loveeeee,&quot; said Mallegni.&quot;Killerrrrr 😍,&quot; Levin said.&quot;Wish I was seeing you next Tuesday 😒,&quot; Hays wrote.Iowa star Kylie Feuerbach hypes teammate Jada Gyamfi's stylish denim looks on IG. (Images via Instagram @jadagyamfi)Last season, the Iowa Hawkeyes made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament, where they lost 96-62 to Oklahoma. Jada Gyamfi ended the season with an average of 1.7 points per game in 11 games played. Kylie Feuerbach, on the other hand, ended the season with an average of 6.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.Kylie Feuerbach is set to return for her final year of college basketball next season, after which she will have exhausted her eligibility. Jada Gyamfi is also gearing up for her senior year.Kylie Feuerbach is returning for her sixth season in college basketballNext season will mark Kylie Feuerbach's sixth year in college basketball. The 6-foot guard began her collegiate career at Iowa State in 2020 but transferred to the Hawkeyes after one season. She has been with the Hawkeyes ever since, though her second year with the team was redshirted due to an ACL injury.After four active seasons with the Hawkeyes, Feuerbach has chosen to return for one final year, taking advantage of her remaining eligibility. She mentioned her main reason for staying in an interview with the Hawkeye Report in June.&quot;There were definitely a lot of pieces that went into it,&quot; Feuerbach said (TS - 1:59). &quot;One of them being that I just love playing at Iowa, playing for the Hawks in this program. It's just a phenomenal program surrounded by great girls and the fact that I get to play another year of just collegiate basketball I just love it so much.&quot; Kylie Feuerbach's experience will no doubt be a valuable asset to the team's performance next season.