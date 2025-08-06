“He’s always there for me” - Mookie Betts thanks Freddie Freeman for support amid frustrating slump, sparks breakout with 3-hits 

It's been a frustrating few weeks for Mookie Betts, who has been battling a prolonged slump, going 0-for-22. However, the shortstop finally broke through in Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals as he went for a leadoff double in the third inning. He had three hits and one walk in 12-6 win for the Dodgers.The stadium vibrated with cheers for their star player as Betts thanked the Dodgers fans for their unwavering support.“It's been a beautiful thing,&quot; Betts said. &quot;Thank you to all the Dodger fans. It's super special. It's the first time I've ever gotten anything like that. If I'm in this situation, I know Dodger Stadium is behind me.&quot;He also gave a shoutout to teammate Freddie Freeman, who has been by his side during this drought.“It’s just good to talk to someone that’s in the grinder with you … day to day with you,&quot; Betts added. &quot;He’s just there. He’s supporting me. I just run things by him. He’s always there for me. He’s always been there. I love him for that.” [1:12 - 1:37]During the post-game interview, Betts added that he has been going back to the basics, recalling his minor league moments. Betts said today’s hit was a “solid contact finally.”Betts added it’s not a moment to get ahead of himself just after getting three hits. He’ll focus on doing well consistently at the plate and win games for the Dodgers.Mookie Betts admitted feeling lost for “answers” amid slumpMookie Betts [Source: Imagn]Just a couple of days ago, Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts admitted that he’s feeling lost for answers amid a slump. He said he has tried doing everything to undo the slump curse, but in vain.“I’ve done everything possible,” Betts said Sunday. “I’m hitting all day. I’m hitting after games. In the cage early. I really don’t know what else to do. I don’t have any answers.“I mean, (the move to leadoff was) obviously not (the solution). It’s just kind of the same results. Again, I’m out of answers. I’ve done everything I can possibly do. It’s up to God at this point.”After Sunday’s game, his batting record slid down to .233 with a .663 OPS. But after Tuesday's game, there’s a high chance the three-time World Series champion can re-surge into form again.