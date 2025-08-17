  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • "I was genuinely shocked"- Melissa Jefferson-Wooden gets real on equaling Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's feat at Silesia Diamond League

"I was genuinely shocked"- Melissa Jefferson-Wooden gets real on equaling Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's feat at Silesia Diamond League

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Aug 17, 2025 15:17 GMT
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Image via: Both Getty)
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Image via: Both Getty)

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden made her feelings known after equalling the meet record at the Silesia Diamond League on Saturday. Jefferson-Wooden clocked 10.66 seconds to win the race and maintain her undefeated 100m streak in the 2025 season.

Ad

This time was also Jefferson-Wooden's second-fastest run time in the season after her 10.65s World lead time she registered at the USATF Outdoor Nationals. During the race in Silesia, Jefferson-Wooden defeated the likes of Sha'Carri Richardson and Marie-Josee Ta-Lou Smith.

Speaking about her performance, Jefferson-Wooden shared that the Silesia DL was her first pro meet in 2022, and this victory was like a full circle for her. Additionally, Jefferson-Wooden also mentioned that to tie the meet record with Shelly-An Fraser-Pryce was a special moment for her. She said (via Athlos):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I've been working for this since the very moment I decided I wanted to become a professional athlete. I think it's crazy how life comes full circle, this meet three years ago was my very first professional meet. To be able to come back here three years later and tie the meeting record with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, that's commendable and I am just happy to be here... I will say today, I was genuinely shocked to see the time on the board, I didn't think I was running that fast."
Ad
Ad

Notably, at the Silesia Diamond League event in 2022, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden finished 7th in the 100m race, and it was the same meet where Fraser-Pryce won the race and clocked 10.66 seconds.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden speaks up about her plans for her upcoming important track meets

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (Image via: Getty)
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (Image via: Getty)

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden spoke about continuing her momentum into the upcoming important meets, such as the World Championships in Tokyo. Notably, she has qualified for both the 100m and 200m races in the Tokyo event after winning both the finals at the USATF Outdoor Nationals.

Ad

Jefferson-Wooden said that she wants to perform impressively for her forthcoming events, such as the Brussels Diamond League and the World Championships in Tokyo. Additionally, she also shed light on the criticism she received in her initial years and said (via Wanda Diamond League):

"I hope to keep this momentum not just until Brussels, but also the World Championships. People thought I would not last as an athlete because of my early start, but I take good care of myself and I have a great team around me."

As per reports, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden can also face her training partner, Sha'Carri Richardson, at the Brussels event, scheduled to take place on August 22. Richardson is going through a lean patch and finished 6th at the Silesia meet.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications