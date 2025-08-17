"I was genuinely shocked"- Melissa Jefferson-Wooden gets real on equaling Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's feat at Silesia Diamond League

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden made her feelings known after equalling the meet record at the Silesia Diamond League on Saturday. Jefferson-Wooden clocked 10.66 seconds to win the race and maintain her undefeated 100m streak in the 2025 season.This time was also Jefferson-Wooden's second-fastest run time in the season after her 10.65s World lead time she registered at the USATF Outdoor Nationals. During the race in Silesia, Jefferson-Wooden defeated the likes of Sha'Carri Richardson and Marie-Josee Ta-Lou Smith.Speaking about her performance, Jefferson-Wooden shared that the Silesia DL was her first pro meet in 2022, and this victory was like a full circle for her. Additionally, Jefferson-Wooden also mentioned that to tie the meet record with Shelly-An Fraser-Pryce was a special moment for her. She said (via Athlos):&quot;I've been working for this since the very moment I decided I wanted to become a professional athlete. I think it's crazy how life comes full circle, this meet three years ago was my very first professional meet. To be able to come back here three years later and tie the meeting record with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, that's commendable and I am just happy to be here... I will say today, I was genuinely shocked to see the time on the board, I didn't think I was running that fast.&quot;Notably, at the Silesia Diamond League event in 2022, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden finished 7th in the 100m race, and it was the same meet where Fraser-Pryce won the race and clocked 10.66 seconds.Melissa Jefferson-Wooden speaks up about her plans for her upcoming important track meetsMelissa Jefferson-Wooden (Image via: Getty)Melissa Jefferson-Wooden spoke about continuing her momentum into the upcoming important meets, such as the World Championships in Tokyo. Notably, she has qualified for both the 100m and 200m races in the Tokyo event after winning both the finals at the USATF Outdoor Nationals.Jefferson-Wooden said that she wants to perform impressively for her forthcoming events, such as the Brussels Diamond League and the World Championships in Tokyo. Additionally, she also shed light on the criticism she received in her initial years and said (via Wanda Diamond League):&quot;I hope to keep this momentum not just until Brussels, but also the World Championships. People thought I would not last as an athlete because of my early start, but I take good care of myself and I have a great team around me.&quot;As per reports, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden can also face her training partner, Sha'Carri Richardson, at the Brussels event, scheduled to take place on August 22. Richardson is going through a lean patch and finished 6th at the Silesia meet.