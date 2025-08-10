"I’m gonna give it to my mom" - Shilo Sanders reveals why he's not gifting Deion Sanders his Bucs jersey after making NFL debut

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders made his preseason NFL debut on Saturday night. In the game, he had one of the biggest highlights of the night, forcing Tennessee quarterback Brandon Allen to throw the ball away after blitzing him untouched and tackling him to the ground.

After the game, Sanders spoke with the media. He spoke about offering his father his jersey, but that he did not want it, citing Coach Prime's high standards. However, in a heartwarming gesture, he revealed that he will gift the jersey to his mom, Pilar Sanders.

"He doesn't want it," Shilo Sanders said before laughing. "Because you know he's a Hall of Famer, he expects like 30 times more. I'm gonna give it to my mom though. No, he don't want it. I gotta get like three picks or something for him to want it."

Shilo Sanders discusses his performance in his NFL preseason debut

Shilo Sanders' hit on Brandon Allen was one of the top highlights from Saturday night. That is impressive for a player who was undrafted this year. After the game, Shilo spoke about how it felt to land such a big hit in his NFL debut.

"It felt good," Shilo Sanders said. "Thank you, God, for putting me in position to even be on the field. I feel like I left some big hits on the table. Next game will be some improvement on my angles, on my tracking because you don’t really get to work on it in an NFL practice or you’re gonna get kicked out of practice. Seeing a game for the first time in a long time, did some good things. It is what it is."

While Shilo Sanders was impressed with himself in his debut, he is ready to improve in his coming preseason opportunity. Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles was also impressed by Sanders and spoke about his performance after the game.

"He played tough," Todd Bowles said. "I thought he went in and did a heck of a job. He had some good tackles inside. He had a pressure on the quarterback as well. He did some good coverage things, so he did a good job when he was in there."

Sanders is expected to get another opportunity next week in the second preseason game of the year. The Bucs are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, Aug. 16. If he continues to perform well, he should put himself in a good position to make the team out of training camp.

