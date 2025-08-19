Tara Davis-Woodhall recently recalled a hilarious incident in which she hid her husband, Hunter Woodhall's, prosthetic leg after getting mad at him. The two are currently gearing up for the upcoming events of the 2025 season.Davis-Woodhall and Woodhall met for the first time at a track meet in Pocatello, Idaho, in February 2017, and started dating in June. After dating for five years and strengthening their relationship, the couple got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot in October 2022.The two have now become a power couple in the track community. Along with their stellar skills on the track, they are also frequently seen sharing anecdotes about their relationship. They recently appeared on Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green's podcast, Ready Set Go, where Davis-Woodhall shared a funny incident of hiding Woodhall's prosthetic leg.&quot;Someone came to clean our house, and they did a terrible job. They did a terrible job, but I had to clean up after them, and I was mad that I had to clean up when I just paid someone to clean up. Well, he's like, *imitating in a funny way,* and I am like, hmm, and he went to go take a shower. I said I'm gonna go get some food and I took his leg, I had to put them on the highest point of our kitchen and I said good luck finding your own food,&quot; said Tara Davis-Woodhall.Continuing the story, Woodhall revealed how embarrassing it was for him.&quot;The cabinets in the kitchen, I was in the bathroom. They didn't walk away and then I started crawling through the house, like this is embarrassing, I'm not gonna like, all fours, like scooting around. I look up in the kitchen, I can't get those, so, I gotta wait this one out. I had to. I had no choice,&quot; said Hunter Woodhall. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTara Davis-Woodhall recently shared a glimpse of her and Hunter Woodhall's new home in Kansas before commencing their journey to the upcoming 2028 Summer Games.Hunter Woodhall revealed how his relationship with Tara Davis-Woodhall helped them grow in their careers Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall recently sat for a conversation at the Female Quotient event, during which the latter expressed his feelings about how their relationship has helped them develop in their careers. Revealing that they have always made all the decisions about their athletic careers together, he said that they don't work well when they are not with each other.Talking about their performance when they lived and worked separately, he said:&quot;Every single way imaginable. Every single choice that we made in athletics and life has been like together as a team,&quot; Hunter said. &quot;And as an example, we went to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics when we were not together, like we were living separately, we weren't married yet, and we both did very bad. Not that bad, but worse than we did in Paris,&quot; said Woodhall. Tara Davis-Woodhall said that they have worked for themselves and each other ever since they have been together. Stating that if they won in their events, they held each other accountable for the victory.