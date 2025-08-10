Jackson Holliday's brother Ethan discloses the important advice he would give his younger self

Ethan Holliday, brother of Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday, was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 2025 MLB Draft. Later, on July 22nd, Ethan set a record for the largest bonus given to a high school player when the Rockies offered him a $9,000,000 bonus.

Although Holliday has yet to play a game for the team, he recently shared some important advice he would give his younger self. The 18-year-old baseball player made this revelation on a YouTube channel called Baseball America.

The host of Baseball America reminded Holliday of a photo in which his father, Matt Holliday, was holding him at Coors Field. After showing him the photo, the host asked Holliday what he would tell that version of himself today.

Ethan Holliday said:

"I would just say just enjoy the process. Enjoy being around your family, and now you're moved away from home. Just enjoy. Enjoy every meal and that time around your family. And, when it's time to become grown, you can become grown. But enjoy your childhood, and yeah, this is fun. This is all I have ever dreamed of, of putting on a Rockies uniform and playing professional baseball." (0:15 onwards)

You can check what the Colorado Rockies youngster noted in the video below:

It is worth noting that before being drafted by the Colorado Rockies, Holliday played for Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The young baseball player made quite a name for himself while playing at the high school level. He made headlines when he won the U-15 Baseball World Cup (2022) and became the top shortstop in doing so.

What Ethan Holiday said after getting drafted by the Colorado Rockies

At the 2025 MLB Draft, Ethan Holliday was selected by the Colorado Rockies as the 4th overall pick. This draft naturally made headlines because his father, Matt Holliday, spent most of his career with the Rockies. Shortly after the draft, the U-15 World Cup winner shared his thoughts on being drafted by the Rockies.

In an interview with MLB Network, Holliday said that getting drafted by the Rockies is an "incredible opportunity." He also credited his faith and mentioned that the Lord has been the centerpiece of his life, saying:

“I mean a lot. This is a really incredible opportunity. I’m so driven by faith, and I’m so grateful and the lord has really been the centerpiece of my life…I don’t even know what words to put into this, and the Rockies organization I’m just so thankful and obviously with the family and my dad being drafted by them…”

MLB Network @MLBNetwork Holliday speaking after getting drafted by the Rockies.

However, Ethan wasn't the only one excited about being drafted by the Colorado Rockies. Another person who was thrilled for the young player was his older brother, Jackson Holliday. While Jackson admitted he can't imagine what Ethan is going through, he also said that Ethan is in a good mental state.

