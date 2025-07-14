Ethan Holliday shares tender moment with girlfriend Mary O'Neil after Rockies draft pick follows his 7x All-Star dad's footsteps

Matt Holliday started his MLB career almost two decades ago with the Colorado Rockies, and now his second son, Ethan Holliday, will do the same after being picked No. 4 in the 2025 MLB draft. While it was certain that Ethan was going to get picked in the first round, not many expected him to go at No. 4 to the Rockies.

Ethan had his entire family with him, including his mother, Leslee, and girlfriend, Mary, as his name was called. It was an emotional moment for him, joining his brother and Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday in MLB.

Along with @noahs.productions, Ethan shared the heartwarming moments on Instagram.

Holliday, wearing a cap and black tee, wrapped Mary O'Neil in a tight hug inside a family home. He was also seen embracing his mom and dad after his selection. He crouched beside his mother, with his head resting on her shoulder and eyes full of tears.

Ethan Holliday filled with gratitude after being picked by Rockies

Ethan Holliday is the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, who played for the Rockies from 2004 to 2008 and then returned for his final season in MLB in 2018. Several pictures of him in Rockies gear from decades ago are already floating all over the internet.

Amidst this, Ethan said that he was grateful for getting the opportunity to follow in his father's footsteps.

“This is a really incredible opportunity," Ethan said. "I'm so driven by faith, I'm so grateful. The Lord has really been the centerpiece of my life. I don't even know what words I can put to this.

"The Rockies organization, I'm so thankful, obviously with the family, the background, and my dad being drafted by them, that just adds such a cool thing. Knowing everyone in the organization since I was born, I'm just so grateful."

Ethan Holliday looks to carry the family's legacy into the majors. His brother Jackson Holliday is already in the middle of his second season with the Orioles.

