"Man are we long": John Calipari gets excited as Razorback stars get back on the court & show off their wingspan

John Calipari is buzzing with excitement as the Arkansas Razorbacks return to the court, and the head coach wrote about his admiration for the length of his roster. Posting a group photo of his players on Instagram this Friday, Calipari wrote:“Excited to have my guys on campus and get to work! First day back together. Man are we long!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 2025-26 campaign will be Calipari’s second in Fayetteville after a debut season that brought both challenges and encouragement. Despite a rough start to SEC play, the Razorbacks fought their way into the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, nearly punching a ticket to the Elite Eight before falling to Texas Tech. That experience has given fans hope that Calipari is building something special in Arkansas.This offseason has brought plenty of change, with the program’s top three scorers moving on. Adou Thiero was drafted by the LA Lakers in the second round, Boogie Fland transferred to Florida and Johnell Davis graduated after a long collegiate career.While those departures could have left a massive void, Calipari enters year two with far more stability compared to the roster overhaul he managed last summer after leaving Kentucky.Among the returnees is star guard DJ Wagner, who first played under Calipari at Kentucky and will now be counted on as a leader in Arkansas. Karter Knox and Billy Richmond III, two former Wildcats commits who provided sparks off the bench last season, are also back and poised for bigger roles.The Razorbacks are also bolstered by a strong incoming recruiting class, featuring highly-touted names like Darius Acuff Jr., Meleek Thomas and Isaiah Sealy. Transfers Malique Ewin and Nick Pringle add further depth to a team that is loaded with size, with even the shortest player on the roster, freshman guard Acuff, standing at 6-foot-2.John Calipari celebrates Derrick Rose’s touching gesture ahead of jersey retirementJohn Calipari shared a heartfelt gift he received from former player Derrick Rose, whom he coached at Memphis. The elegant box contained a single red rose and a handwritten letter, which Calipari described as “compassionate, caring, and classy.”John Calipari @CoachCalArkLINKThis is what makes Derrick who he is! Compassionate, caring about others, showing appreciation, and just plain CLASSY.Rose’s note showed his love for Chicago, closing with his nickname “Pooh.” The date, January 24, 2026, marks when his No. 1 jersey will be retired by the Bulls. Rose will join legends Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Jerry Sloan and Bob Love in this rare honor.