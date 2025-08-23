  • home icon
  "Man are we long": John Calipari gets excited as Razorback stars get back on the court & show off their wingspan

"Man are we long": John Calipari gets excited as Razorback stars get back on the court & show off their wingspan

By Babatunde Kolawole
Published Aug 23, 2025 15:47 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional Practice - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional Practice - Source: Imagn

John Calipari is buzzing with excitement as the Arkansas Razorbacks return to the court, and the head coach wrote about his admiration for the length of his roster. Posting a group photo of his players on Instagram this Friday, Calipari wrote:

“Excited to have my guys on campus and get to work! First day back together. Man are we long!”
The 2025-26 campaign will be Calipari’s second in Fayetteville after a debut season that brought both challenges and encouragement. Despite a rough start to SEC play, the Razorbacks fought their way into the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, nearly punching a ticket to the Elite Eight before falling to Texas Tech. That experience has given fans hope that Calipari is building something special in Arkansas.

This offseason has brought plenty of change, with the program’s top three scorers moving on. Adou Thiero was drafted by the LA Lakers in the second round, Boogie Fland transferred to Florida and Johnell Davis graduated after a long collegiate career.

While those departures could have left a massive void, Calipari enters year two with far more stability compared to the roster overhaul he managed last summer after leaving Kentucky.

Among the returnees is star guard DJ Wagner, who first played under Calipari at Kentucky and will now be counted on as a leader in Arkansas. Karter Knox and Billy Richmond III, two former Wildcats commits who provided sparks off the bench last season, are also back and poised for bigger roles.

The Razorbacks are also bolstered by a strong incoming recruiting class, featuring highly-touted names like Darius Acuff Jr., Meleek Thomas and Isaiah Sealy. Transfers Malique Ewin and Nick Pringle add further depth to a team that is loaded with size, with even the shortest player on the roster, freshman guard Acuff, standing at 6-foot-2.

John Calipari celebrates Derrick Rose’s touching gesture ahead of jersey retirement

John Calipari shared a heartfelt gift he received from former player Derrick Rose, whom he coached at Memphis. The elegant box contained a single red rose and a handwritten letter, which Calipari described as “compassionate, caring, and classy.”

Rose’s note showed his love for Chicago, closing with his nickname “Pooh.” The date, January 24, 2026, marks when his No. 1 jersey will be retired by the Bulls. Rose will join legends Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Jerry Sloan and Bob Love in this rare honor.

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.

Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.

As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.

Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel.

Edited by Krutik Jain
