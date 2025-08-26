NASCAR drivers shatter record undisputed since 1973

The 2025 NASCAR season has reached a milestone not seen in over five decades. Following the recently concluded Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, 32 drivers finished among the top five, a first since 1973.The regular season finale started rough, with a 12-car crash taking out multiple playoff hopefuls. However, the race saw a turnaround with a thrilling four-wide finish, and two of the frontrunners, Justin Haley and Cole Custer, made their maiden top-five of the season. They both led single-digit laps as well.Reflecting upon the same, NASCAR Insights released a new stat about the 36-car field, writing:&quot;Following Daytona on Saturday night, 32 drivers have now scored a top-5 finish in 2025. This is the most in the Cup Series through 26 races since 1973&quot;Another notable stat from the event highlighted race winner Ryan Blaney, who charged from 13th to first over the final two laps.&quot;Did you know: While there was no qualifying, Ryan Blaney became the first driver to win at Daytona after starting 1st since Dale Earnhardt Jr. in July 2015,&quot; wrote NASCAR Insights.Cody Ware also recorded a standout performance in the 160-lap event. Sitting dead last in the standings, the Rick Ware Racing driver led an incredible 23 laps up front. Ware was caught in the middle when Chase Briscoe cleared him for the lead, and he eventually ended up with a 20th-place finish.In a post-race interview, the No.51 driver sounded optimistic about reaching victory lane soon.Bubba Wallace's spotter takes blame for 12-car wreck in NASCAR's regular season finaleOn the recent episode of Door Bumper Clear, Bubba Wallace's spotter, Frieddie Kraft, took responsibility for the 12-car crash at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace was running in third when, unbeknownst to him, he got out of line in a three-wide situation, resulting in a spin from a contact with Joey Logano.He got turned over and triggered a massive pile-up that took out the likes of Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman, among others.&quot;If there's anybody to blame, it's me for not getting out that we are three wide. Bubba's very aware in the car, and he knew Joey's on his quater panel. But again I think, the wreck got triggered when the #5 just gets to our bumper just a little bit. He just knocks us a little bit squirrely, and we get on the #22's fender, and he can't get of it. That's what triggered the wreck for me,&quot; Kraft said. (viaX/DirtyMoMedia)The crash also took out drivers like Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Riley Herbst, and Noah Gragson, all of whom were in a must-win situation to make NASCAR's playoffs. Notably, Herbst is Wallace's 23XL Racing teammate and has yet to notch up a top-five this season.