NASCAR drivers shatter record undisputed since 1973

By Vignesh Kanna
Published Aug 26, 2025 03:56 GMT
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal - Source: Imagn
NASCAR - Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal - Source: Imagn

The 2025 NASCAR season has reached a milestone not seen in over five decades. Following the recently concluded Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, 32 drivers finished among the top five, a first since 1973.

Ad

The regular season finale started rough, with a 12-car crash taking out multiple playoff hopefuls. However, the race saw a turnaround with a thrilling four-wide finish, and two of the frontrunners, Justin Haley and Cole Custer, made their maiden top-five of the season. They both led single-digit laps as well.

Reflecting upon the same, NASCAR Insights released a new stat about the 36-car field, writing:

"Following Daytona on Saturday night, 32 drivers have now scored a top-5 finish in 2025. This is the most in the Cup Series through 26 races since 1973"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Another notable stat from the event highlighted race winner Ryan Blaney, who charged from 13th to first over the final two laps.

"Did you know: While there was no qualifying, Ryan Blaney became the first driver to win at Daytona after starting 1st since Dale Earnhardt Jr. in July 2015," wrote NASCAR Insights.

Cody Ware also recorded a standout performance in the 160-lap event. Sitting dead last in the standings, the Rick Ware Racing driver led an incredible 23 laps up front. Ware was caught in the middle when Chase Briscoe cleared him for the lead, and he eventually ended up with a 20th-place finish.

Ad

In a post-race interview, the No.51 driver sounded optimistic about reaching victory lane soon.

Bubba Wallace's spotter takes blame for 12-car wreck in NASCAR's regular season finale

On the recent episode of Door Bumper Clear, Bubba Wallace's spotter, Frieddie Kraft, took responsibility for the 12-car crash at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace was running in third when, unbeknownst to him, he got out of line in a three-wide situation, resulting in a spin from a contact with Joey Logano.

Ad

He got turned over and triggered a massive pile-up that took out the likes of Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman, among others.

"If there's anybody to blame, it's me for not getting out that we are three wide. Bubba's very aware in the car, and he knew Joey's on his quater panel. But again I think, the wreck got triggered when the #5 just gets to our bumper just a little bit. He just knocks us a little bit squirrely, and we get on the #22's fender, and he can't get of it. That's what triggered the wreck for me," Kraft said. (viaX/DirtyMoMedia)

The crash also took out drivers like Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Riley Herbst, and Noah Gragson, all of whom were in a must-win situation to make NASCAR's playoffs. Notably, Herbst is Wallace's 23XL Racing teammate and has yet to notch up a top-five this season.

About the author
Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications