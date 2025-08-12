New Celtics owner takes over Wyc Grousbeck's governor title, changing conditions of $6.1 billion mega sale

  • home icon
By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 12, 2025 22:16 GMT
Boston Celtics Victory Event &amp; Parade - Source: Getty
Wyc Grousbeck will give up the governor title after selling the Celtics [Picture Credit: Getty]

Shortly after selling the Boston Celtics to Bill Chisholm, Wyc Grousbeck is also set to assume the title of team governor. According to NBA Insiders Ramona Shelburne and Shams Charania, Grousbeck will lose the position to Chisholm, who bought the team for a total of $6.1 billion.

Grousbeck listed the team for sale on July 1st, 2024. However, he assured that he would still hold the position of governor for the 2027-28 season. Nearly a year later, he repeated the same assurance in March, earlier this year.

The deal to sell the team to Chisholm was finalized in March of this year. According to reports, Grousbeck will continue to serve as the Celtics' alternate governor until a new decision is made. Wyc Grousbeck has been in control of the Celtics since he bought the team in 2002. He purchased the team for $360 million.

NBA fans react to Bill Chisholm taking over as Celtics governor from Wyc Grousbeck

Wyc Grousbeck had been highly successful as the Celtics' governor since taking on that position in 2002, when he purchased the team. However, when the news broke, fans were equivocal about the new ownership wanting to take over the top positions.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote that it was inevitable given the Celtics' condition at the end of the last season.

"Not surprised given how the team has operated this offseason
A LA Lakers fan wrote that Jeanie Buss should also step away from the team after selling it.

"Hope this happens within the Lakers organization as soon as the sale of the team is finalized. Thank you Jeanie for everything you’ve done, but it’s time to go."
One fan feared that the new ownership might trade away Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

"Tatum or Brown about to be traded at midnight."
Another fan said that it was apparent, as it happened when Mark Cuban sold the team.

"This was always the obvious path. New ownership was never going to have Wyc run the team with no liability. Happened to Cuban and will happen to Buss."
"Hopefully Jeanie buss gets the same treatment."
A fan remarked that when Bill Chisholm bought the team, it was inevitable that he would take over the position.

"dude isn’t spending $6b and then letting someone else play with his toy."
A fan drew a hilarious conclusion from the deal, pointing out that three members of the Cincoro had sold the team.

"So, 3 of the partners of Cincoro have sold their teams and Mark Cuban sold his team AND left Shark Tank...is there something going on that we need to know about and don't yet? ;)

In 2019, then-Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, and his wife Emilia Fazzalari, Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens and then-Lakers owners Jeanie Buss invested to launch Cincoro Tequila.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
