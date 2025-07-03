Celtics' $300,000,000 owner rubs salt in Knicks fans' wounds with brutal comments

The Boston Celtics were unable to achieve their goal of being back-to-back champions, bowing out of the 2025 playoffs in the Eastern Conference semifinals. However, this hasn’t dampened their owner’s spirits. In fact, he recently used an opportunity to mock New York Knicks fans playfully.

During a live episode of the "Club 520 Podcast," Grousbeck, who has a net worth of $300,000,000 per Celebrity Net Worth, congratulated the New York crowd for their playoff win over Boston. But he followed it up with a bold flex, showing off his 2024 championship ring.

“Nice playoff win, Knicks fans, but here’s what a ring looks like,” Grousbeck said.

The Knicks put on an impressive performance to win the series 4-2. It was after Jayson Tatum suffered a ruptured Achilles late in Game 4, a setback that significantly impacted the Celtics’ chances in the series.

Grousbeck’s jab was aimed at the fact that the New York Knicks couldn’t get the job done after upsetting the reigning champions and reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for a second straight year.

Despite Jalen Brunson’s improved productivity, the Knicks fell short in the Eastern Conference Finals. Led by ECF MVP Pascal Siakam’s 24.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, the Indiana Pacers clinched a spot in the NBA Finals by securing a 4-2 series win.

Boston Celtics owner showered Jayson Tatum with lofty praise after horrific injury

Jayson Tatum suffered a devastating Achilles rupture in the final minutes of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The injury was confirmed by the team shortly after, with Tatum undergoing surgery in hopes of a quicker recovery. However, reports suggest that the forward will miss the 2025-26 NBA season.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck showered his star player with lofty praises.

“Jayson has a warrior mentality like the rest of his teammates,” Grousbeck said, via The Boston Globe. “He will work very hard to get back.”

Boston has begun rebuilding its roster. To ease their burden of the luxury tax, the Celtics parted ways with Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and Luke Kornet. In return, they’ve brought in Anfernee Simons via trade and signed Luka Garza and Josh Minott in free agency.

