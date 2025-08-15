Noah Lyles gives 5-word response to Mondo Duplantis' question about heated clash with Kenny Bednarek

Mondo Duplantis recently shared a funny exchange with Noah Lyles on the back of the latter's episode with Kenny Bednarek at the USATF Championships 2025. Both Duplantis and Lyles are scheduled to compete in their respective events at the Silesia Diamond League on Saturday.

Ad

Lyles' feud with Bednarek came after the 200m final at Hayward Field earlier this month, where the former bagged the victory. It was during the final moments of the race that Lyles gave an aggressive stare to Bednarek, who, in turn, pushed the former near the finish line, which gave rise to slight tension between the two and was a major talking point in the track and field world.

Just a few weeks following this feud, Lyles sat down for the pre-meet conference in Silesia, where Duplantis was also present. During the conference, the Swedish athlete asked Lyles to comment on that stare-down. Duplantis said (via Wanda Diamond League):

Ad

Trending

"I wanna ask Noah about that stare down and push. That sh*t was kind of crazy."

Replying to this Lyle answered:

"As coach said, no comment"

Duplantis, in turn, added that he enjoyed the feud and heated moment between Lyles and Bednarek. He stated:

"Fair enough, fair enough. I enjoyed it though."

After their clash at the USATF event, Bednarek is set to race Lyles again in the 100m at the Silesia Diamond League. The two could also face off at the World Championships next month.

Ad

Noah Lyles made his feelings known after 200m victory at the USATF Championships 2025

Noah Lyles (Image via: Getty)

Noah Lyles shared his thoughts after winning the 200m final at the USATF Championships. He clocked a season-best run time of 19.63 seconds during this event to defeat the likes of Kenny Bednarek and Courtney Lindsey.

Ad

After the victory, Lyles revealed that he was immensely tired after the first heat of the race and called this one of the hardest 200m's ever. He further shed light on his preparatory plans before the race and said (via Citius Mag):

"Probably one of my hardest 200s ever, I put it right behind the Olympic finals in 21. Something needed to happen here, I was exhausted after my first round and I was like, "I can't be this tired". Like, I knew it was one effort but I was like, "I need to get up for this one", and I went into the warm-up area and we were just making sure that we were staying cool and just make sure that I was prepping the body."

Ad

During the conversation, Noah Lyles also mentioned his takeaways from the race, stating that this victory showcased his ability to step up for important races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More