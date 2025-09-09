  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • Olivia Dunne’s ex-team LSU Tigers boosted by commitment from US Classic floor champion Reese Esponda

Olivia Dunne’s ex-team LSU Tigers boosted by commitment from US Classic floor champion Reese Esponda

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Sep 09, 2025 15:20 GMT
2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty
Reese Esponda at 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships. Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne’s former collegiate team, LSU gymnastics, has received a commitment from Reese Esponda. She will be part of LSU's 2027 recruiting class, as the gymnast announced her verbal commitment to the program on a full-ride athletic scholarship.

Ad

With that, Esponda joins three other LSU gymnasts, Sage Bradford, Lia Redick and Zoe Cadrin who announced their commitment to the program recently.

The 2025 U.S. Classic floor champion Reese Esponda shared this major career update on her Instagram, writing:

“I am beyond grateful and incredibly excited to officially announce that I have verbally committed to Louisiana State University (LSU) on a full-ride athletic scholarship! 💜🐅💛 This moment is truly a dream come true. I want to take a moment to thank everyone who has helped make this possible.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

She further expressed her gratitude to the LSU coaching staff, mentioning Jay Clark, Haleigh Bryant, Garrett Griffeth and Courtney McGriff, her parents for their endless support and sacrifices and her siblings for always believing in her and supporting her despite challenges in the post.

Earlier, in July this year, the LSU Tigers coaching staff received a boost with the addition of former NCAA all-around champion Haleigh Bryant as the assistant coach of the program. She replaced Ashleigh Gnat in the position after the latter departed from the role to pursue personal goals and new opportunities.

Ad

Notably, the LSU Tigers failed to defend their NCAA Championships title, bowing out in the semifinals of the 2025 edition after finishing behind the Utah Red Rocks (197.7625) and UCLA Bruins (197.7375). LSU totaled 197.5250, narrowly missing out on the final.

Reese Esponda makes her feelings known after competing at US Classic 2025

2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Reese Esponda expressed her thoughts after her top finish on the podium in the floor exercise event at the U.S. Classic 2025. The event was the gymnast’s first competition for the 2025 season.

Ad

Following her feature at the U.S. Classic, she shared her joy in being back to competitions, sharing an update on Instagram with her fans and followers, writing:

“US classics❤️ So happy to be back competing, can’t wait for championships!!🔜 @usagym 🤍🤍🤍”

She had an impressive campaign in her 2025 season opener as she placed fifth overall in the women’s all-around collecting 52.350 points, which included a first-place finish in the floor exercise with a score of 13.950. Her other apparatus scores were 13.650 on vault, 12.450 on uneven bars and 12.300 on balance beam.

Reese Esponda next featured at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships where she couldn’t put up a strong performance, finishing 16th overall with a combined total of 103.250.

About the author
Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Know More
Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications