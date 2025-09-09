Olivia Dunne’s ex-team LSU Tigers boosted by commitment from US Classic floor champion Reese Esponda

Olivia Dunne’s former collegiate team, LSU gymnastics, has received a commitment from Reese Esponda. She will be part of LSU's 2027 recruiting class, as the gymnast announced her verbal commitment to the program on a full-ride athletic scholarship.With that, Esponda joins three other LSU gymnasts, Sage Bradford, Lia Redick and Zoe Cadrin who announced their commitment to the program recently.The 2025 U.S. Classic floor champion Reese Esponda shared this major career update on her Instagram, writing:“I am beyond grateful and incredibly excited to officially announce that I have verbally committed to Louisiana State University (LSU) on a full-ride athletic scholarship! 💜🐅💛 This moment is truly a dream come true. I want to take a moment to thank everyone who has helped make this possible.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe further expressed her gratitude to the LSU coaching staff, mentioning Jay Clark, Haleigh Bryant, Garrett Griffeth and Courtney McGriff, her parents for their endless support and sacrifices and her siblings for always believing in her and supporting her despite challenges in the post.Earlier, in July this year, the LSU Tigers coaching staff received a boost with the addition of former NCAA all-around champion Haleigh Bryant as the assistant coach of the program. She replaced Ashleigh Gnat in the position after the latter departed from the role to pursue personal goals and new opportunities.Notably, the LSU Tigers failed to defend their NCAA Championships title, bowing out in the semifinals of the 2025 edition after finishing behind the Utah Red Rocks (197.7625) and UCLA Bruins (197.7375). LSU totaled 197.5250, narrowly missing out on the final.Reese Esponda makes her feelings known after competing at US Classic 20252024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships - Source: GettyReese Esponda expressed her thoughts after her top finish on the podium in the floor exercise event at the U.S. Classic 2025. The event was the gymnast’s first competition for the 2025 season.Following her feature at the U.S. Classic, she shared her joy in being back to competitions, sharing an update on Instagram with her fans and followers, writing:“US classics❤️ So happy to be back competing, can’t wait for championships!!🔜 @usagym 🤍🤍🤍”She had an impressive campaign in her 2025 season opener as she placed fifth overall in the women’s all-around collecting 52.350 points, which included a first-place finish in the floor exercise with a score of 13.950. Her other apparatus scores were 13.650 on vault, 12.450 on uneven bars and 12.300 on balance beam.Reese Esponda next featured at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships where she couldn’t put up a strong performance, finishing 16th overall with a combined total of 103.250.