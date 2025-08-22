Over 30 arrested after ‘vandalism and damage’ incident at speedway once linked to NASCAR

By Vignesh Kanna
Published Aug 22, 2025 02:41 GMT
Syndication: Cincinnati - Source: Imagn
Kentucky Speedway - NASCAR - Syndication: Cincinnati - Source: Imagn

A once NASCAR-affiliated track, Kentucky Speedway, has become the center of chaos after repeated acts of tresspasing has led to over 30 arrests since June. Local officials say social media posts labelling the site 'abandoned' has attracted a lot of influencers and content creators masquerading as self-proclaimed 'urban explorers'.

Ad

Kentucky Speedway is a 1.5-mile tri-oval intermediate that used to host NASCAR and Indycar races, and is under the ownership of Speedway Motorsports Inc. It's been five years since NASCAR raced at the track, while it's now being used as a driving school and for Ford's new vehicle parking overflow.

However, the track's dormant status has led to intrusions during the day and sometimes, in the middle of the night. Social media influencers having been flocking to the track ever since the first video posted back in June.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reflecting on the same, Gallatin County Sheriff Bud Webster had this to say (via WLWT.com),

"It’s been quite the ordeal since then. When they post to social media, it’s my understanding that they get paid if they get so many followers or hits, so that’s what the purpose of it is. There’s been vandalism and damage to the property"
Ad
"I’m not sure what the future holds for the speedway but they still maintain the property, they still operate and they have staff on hand. Those gentlemen had posted to social media about an abandoned speedway and since then, it’s been one group after another coming in there from all over," he added.
Ad

NASCAR recently released it's 2026 calendar for the Cup Series. The schedule has some surprise additions making the roster, with the likes of Chicagoland Speedway making a comeback after being six years out of commission.

NASCAR executive Ben Kennedy shares upgrade plan for Chicagoland

NASCAR's executive vice president Ben Kennedy has outlined plans to bolster Chicagoland Speedway ahead of it's return to the 2026 Cup Series calendar. The track comes as Chicago's replacement for losing out on their street race.

Ad

In an interview with NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi, Kennedy shared the areas of improvement for Chicagoland.

"I think the good news is it's relatively race ready, so we'll probably have to replace some of the SAFER foam. We'll probably have to put a fresh coat of paint on it, clean up some of the grandstands, renovate some of the suite areas. There's some parking areas that need to be repaved," he said via X/@Jordan_Bianchi.
Ad
Ad

Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar previously admitted that he'd race at Chicagoland instead of the Chicago Street Course, noting how his team would be better prepared at an oval track.

Notably, the San Diego Street Race has made it's entry into the 2026 calendar. The event is a first of it's kind, as the race will take place on US Naval Base Coronado.

About the author
Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications