UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd recently shared a playful moment with Los Angeles Lakers guard Quincy Olivari on social media. On Thursday, Fudd shared a moment on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their friendly banter away from the court.

Ad

The post featured Quincy Olivari’s silhouette against the backdrop of a golf range, with a golf club in hand, accompanied by Azzi Fudd’s humorous caption and a series of emojis. Olivari spent four seasons at Rice before transferring to Xavier for his final year. He averaged 18.7 points per game in his senior season, ranking third in Conference USA.

“Don’t ever go to Topgolf with @quincyolivari 🚮” the caption read.

Ad

Trending

PIC: UConn star Azzi Fudd makes fun of LA Lakers hooper Quincy Olivari while enjoying topgolf - Images source: Instagram/azzi35

After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, Quincy Olivari joined the Lakers for Summer League play and signed an Exhibit 10 contract in August 2024. His deal was converted to a two-way contract in October and secured a reported multi-year endorsement deal with Under Armour’s Curry Brand in December. He was waived by the Lakers in January 2025 and transitioned to the South Bay Lakers. He later joined the Brooklyn Nets’ Summer League roster in July 2025.

Ad

Fudd, since her high school was ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2021 by ESPN, committed to UConn in November 2020, choosing the Huskies over programs like UCLA, Louisville, Oregon, and Notre Dame. She became the 12th top-ranked recruit to sign with UConn since 1998.

Azzi Fudd says she and Paige Bueckers had ‘chemistry’ almost immediately

UConn star Azzi Fudd said she knew her connection with Paige Bueckers was something special from the very start. The couple, who went public with their relationship earlier this year, opened up about the beginning of their bond during an appearance on Instagram’s Close Friends Only podcast on Thursday.

Ad

The two first crossed paths as high schoolers at a USA Basketball camp, years before they became teammates at UConn. Fudd admitted she didn’t remember talking to Bueckers much off the court during that trip, but said the plane ride home to Minnesota changed everything.

“When did you know that we were gonna click and, like, be this close?” Bueckers asked Fudd during the episode’s introduction.

Ad

“Almost kind of immediately,” Fudd replied. “I feel like we really clicked when we met. I remember talking to you and really liking you. That’s when I thought our personalities off the court clicked.”

Ad

Bueckers laughed and teased that they have “different stories” about their first meeting, joking about how Fudd can recall their on-court chemistry but not their off-court interactions at the time.

Now a rookie with the WNBA’s Dallas Wings, Bueckers reflected on their time together at UConn, which led to a 2025 NCAA Championship win before she was drafted No. 1 overall. Bueckers confirmed the couple’s relationship during a WAG Talk red carpet interview earlier this summer after much fan speculation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More