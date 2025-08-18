Richard Childress reflects on “great memories” with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt at Richmond after grandson’s victory

Following Austin Dillon's breakthrough win at Richmond Raceway, Richard Childress took a trip down memory lane and recalled fond memories of Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s outings at the short track. Furthermore, he took pride in his grandson now winning at the same track and called it a win that'll stick in his mind.

During Saturday's (August 16) Cook Out 400, Dillon proved that his Richmond racecraft is no fluke. Last year, he wrecked his way to the win, but the result did not fetch him a playoff berth. However, this time, the No.3 driver kept his nose clean and went side-by-side with Ryan Blaney for more than 15 laps without an incident.

Richard Childress couldn't be prouder of the win. He reflected on memories at Richmond with Dale Earnhardt Sr. and his own racing ventures.

"I remember Earnhardt getting out of the car saying, I'm going to get back in a few minutes, I want to wash the windshield off. I have great memories here. I have memories when I drove here. To see my grandson win here today, that's another great win that will stick in my mind," he said in a post-race press conference via ASAP Sports.

Richard Childress and Dale Earnhardt Sr. collaborated for 18 years, resulting in six Cup titles. Earnhardt Sr. won thrice at Richmond and racked up numerous top-fives at the track.

Much like Dillon's penalty last year, Childress recently faced a similar ordeal with Austin Hill. The Xfinity driver was stripped of his playoff points and faced a one-race suspension for his Aric Almirola shunt at Indianapolis. However, Hill received a playoff waiver and is allowed to contend in the postseason.

Richard Childress reaffirms that Austin Dillon 'earned his way' in NASCAR

Richard Childress addressed criticisms aimed at Austin Dillon regarding his credibility for a Cup Series drive. He acknowledged the extra scrutiny that comes from being his grandson, but pointed to Dillon's rise through the ranks with Xfinity and Truck Series titles.

"Austin has earned his way, from the time we put him in a Bandolero car. I said you guys have to earn your way. He went out and won a truck championship. He went out and won an Xfinity championship. He won races in everything he's ever driven," Childress said ASAP Sports.

"They're going to give you criticism because he is my grandson. But we take it. It's just the way life is. You can't be burdened down by what people say. Do what you do and move forward," he added.

Richard Childress also stated that he doesn't see Austin Dillon's win as redemption for last year's setback. Dillon has been with the team since 2014 and has notched six Cup Series wins, 85 top-fives, and six poles so far.

