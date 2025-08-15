Stewart Friesen makes unexpected NASCAR playoff move ahead of Richmond

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen recently made a big announcement ahead of the Eero 250 at Richmond Raceway. According to a statement released by Friesen on Thursday, August 14, 2025, he will not be pursuing his medical waiver to retain his eligibility for the Truck Series playoffs.During the Big Block Modified in Quebec, Canada, held on July 28, 2025, the #52 Toyota driver was involved in a crash. Friensen sustained serious injuries and is still recovering from them.Following the same, he missed most of Mission 176 held at Watkins Glen International last Friday. Also, he will miss the upcoming Eero 250 at Richmond Raceway.Kaden Honeycutt will replace Stewart Friesen in the upcoming 250-lap race. Honeycutt was released by Niece Motorsports after he inked a deal with the team for the next season. Reflecting on the same, Halmar Friesen Racing announced:“Halmar Friesen Racing has elected not to pursue a driver waiver for Stewart Friesen for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs. We look forward to chasing a driver’s championship with Kaden Honeycutt and continuing the owner’s title push when the Playoffs begin.”Friesen shared the news on his X account and wrote:&quot;Eyes forward. Playoffs ahead.&quot;Stewart Friesen qualified for the playoffs after he secured his first win of the season at Michigan International Speedway on June 7, 2025. Despite not being eligible to compete due to pelvic and leg fractures, Friesen's truck is still eligible for the Truck Series owners' championship.Stewart Friesen’s wife dropped an update on his health after his return from the hospitalStewart Friesen initially had a treatment in a local medical center, but later he was transferred to Albany Medical Center in New York and underwent multiple surgeries. According to reports, his pelvis, right leg tibia, and fibula suffered serious injuries in the horrific crash.However, the surgeries were a success, and the driver is out of any danger as of now. The #52 Toyota driver is on the way to a speedy recovery at his home, surrounded by his family. Following the same, his wife Jessica dropped an update on Friesen's health.“Stewart continues to be in pain as he recovers, but we are very happy to have him at home to recoup before we start the physical therapy process,” Jessica said in a statement. “The procedures to reconstruct his shattered pelvis and his right leg tibia and fibula went smoothly.”“He has some extra plates, screws, rods, and pins as well as a fractured C7 and fractured left hip but we are thankful to finally be on the other side of these injuries and on the road to recovery,” she added.Stewart Friesen ranks 14th in the Truck Series points table with 397 points to his credit. He has secured one win, six top-ten finishes, and three top-five positions in 16 starts this season.