[WATCH] Shohei Ohtani flips the script on heckling Padres fan with shocking move after milestone homer

The LA Dodgers tied the San Diego Padres for the NL West lead after their 8-2 win on Sunday, and the cherry on top was a shocking moment between a Padres supporter and Shohei Ohtani.A fan sitting near the Dodgers dugout at Petco Park was heckling Ohtani. The designated hitter was not having a good day until the ninth inning of the game, when he finally broke loose to hit his 45th home run of the season.After Ohtani launched his powerful solo shot in the center field bleachers and rounded up the bases, he made a short trip to the fans' corner instead of heading straight into the dugout. Instead of giving it back to the fan, he high-fived him on his way back to the clubhouse.While other Padres fans may not like it, the fan couldn't resist ignoring the high-five request from Ohtani. The fan, wearing a Fernando Tatis Jr. jersey, looked stunned, shrinking into his seat.“There’s a fan sitting right by the Dodger dugout that’s been giving Ohtani heck all day,” Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis said. “After he homers, he says, ‘How you like that?’”“I’m sure it made his day,” Davis continued. “That’s a story he’ll always be able to tell.”Here's the video:Before the home run in the ninth inning, Shohei Ohtani was struggling in the game. He was struck out twice while drawing a walk once. But when his moment arrived, he made a Padres fan high-five a rival opponent.Dodgers manager on unusual moment between Shohei Ohtani and a Padres fanDodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke about the situation after the game. The manager suggested that it was unusual for Shohei Ohtani, but even he can get emotional after being heckled by someone all day long.“It was very out of character from Shohei, (but the heckler) was wearing him out the whole game,” Roberts said per AP. “So it was good to see Shohei initiate a high-five from him. That was great. That was fun. It was good to see Shohei show his personality.”The moment offered a close insight into the Dodgers star's personality to treat everyone with respect.