  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • MLB
  • [WATCH] Shohei Ohtani flips the script on heckling Padres fan with shocking move after milestone homer

[WATCH] Shohei Ohtani flips the script on heckling Padres fan with shocking move after milestone homer

By Krutik Jain
Modified Aug 25, 2025 06:28 GMT
San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty
Shohei Ohtani flips the script on heckling Padres fan with shocking move after milestone homer - Source: Getty

The LA Dodgers tied the San Diego Padres for the NL West lead after their 8-2 win on Sunday, and the cherry on top was a shocking moment between a Padres supporter and Shohei Ohtani.

Ad

A fan sitting near the Dodgers dugout at Petco Park was heckling Ohtani. The designated hitter was not having a good day until the ninth inning of the game, when he finally broke loose to hit his 45th home run of the season.

After Ohtani launched his powerful solo shot in the center field bleachers and rounded up the bases, he made a short trip to the fans' corner instead of heading straight into the dugout. Instead of giving it back to the fan, he high-fived him on his way back to the clubhouse.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While other Padres fans may not like it, the fan couldn't resist ignoring the high-five request from Ohtani. The fan, wearing a Fernando Tatis Jr. jersey, looked stunned, shrinking into his seat.

“There’s a fan sitting right by the Dodger dugout that’s been giving Ohtani heck all day,” Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis said. “After he homers, he says, ‘How you like that?’”
Ad
“I’m sure it made his day,” Davis continued. “That’s a story he’ll always be able to tell.”

Here's the video:

Ad

Before the home run in the ninth inning, Shohei Ohtani was struggling in the game. He was struck out twice while drawing a walk once. But when his moment arrived, he made a Padres fan high-five a rival opponent.

Dodgers manager on unusual moment between Shohei Ohtani and a Padres fan

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke about the situation after the game. The manager suggested that it was unusual for Shohei Ohtani, but even he can get emotional after being heckled by someone all day long.

Ad
“It was very out of character from Shohei, (but the heckler) was wearing him out the whole game,” Roberts said per AP. “So it was good to see Shohei initiate a high-five from him. That was great. That was fun. It was good to see Shohei show his personality.”

The moment offered a close insight into the Dodgers star's personality to treat everyone with respect.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications