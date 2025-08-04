"What a day for a winning goal": Dennis Rodman's ex burst with pride as daughter Trinity Rodman makes a storybook comeback

Dennis Rodman's daughter, Trinity Rodman's made an emotional return to the National Women's Soccer League. The Washington Spirits soccer star made her comeback on Sunday, almost four months after being declared out indefinitely with a lingering back issue, an issue she has faced since a young age.Trinity started the game from the bench and entered at the 76th minute with the score tied at 1-1 between the Spirit and the Portland Thorns. She became the difference maker in the game as Trinity scored the decisive goal in the stoppage time to lift her team over the Thorns, 2-1.Trinity was accompanied by her mother and Dennis Rodman's ex-wife, Michelle Moyer, for her first comeback game. After the game, Moyer posted a picture with her daughter on her social media.&quot;What a day for a winning goal 🫶🏼,&quot; Mayor wrote, who prouldy wore a hat with the text &quot;Rodman Mom&quot; written on it. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt was an emotional return for Trinity Rodman. Just after scoring the goal, she buried her face in her hands and started crying.&quot;That was the hardest thing I've had to go through, with the injury and everything,&quot; Trinity said after the game. &quot;So being back, especially at the home stadium with the crowd behind me, scoring a goal like that, you saw I buried it, was not going to miss it. I'm just really happy to be back. I missed the team, I missed doing what I love, so just joy.&quot;Rodman had been out of the lineup with a back injury since April 12. Moreover, this was also the first time she had scored for the Spirit since September last year. NBA legend Magic Johnson hails Trinity Rodman after heroic comebackThe sports world celebrated Dennis Rodman's daughter's return to the soccer field. NBA legend Magic Johnson gave Trinity Rodman her flowers after a heroic comeback on Sunday.After she helped the Spirit win over Thorns, the five-time NBA champion sent a special message to the soccer &quot;superstar.&quot;&quot;Welcome back superstar Trinity Rodman! Congratulations on scoring the game winning goal for our Washington Spirit in a 2-1 victory over the Portland Thorns,&quot; Johnson wrote. &quot;The entire National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has missed you!&quot;Magic Johnson has made multiple investments in different sports. Apart from having part ownership in the Washington Commanders in the NFL, he also co-owns the Washington Spirit.