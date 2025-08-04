  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • Dennis Rodman
  • "What a day for a winning goal": Dennis Rodman's ex burst with pride as daughter Trinity Rodman makes a storybook comeback

"What a day for a winning goal": Dennis Rodman's ex burst with pride as daughter Trinity Rodman makes a storybook comeback

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 04, 2025 16:31 GMT
Washington Spirit v Portland Thorns - Source: Getty
Dennis Rodman's ex proudly hyped up her daughter as Trinity Rodman makes a storybook comeback [Picture Credit: Getty]

Dennis Rodman's daughter, Trinity Rodman's made an emotional return to the National Women's Soccer League. The Washington Spirits soccer star made her comeback on Sunday, almost four months after being declared out indefinitely with a lingering back issue, an issue she has faced since a young age.

Ad

Trinity started the game from the bench and entered at the 76th minute with the score tied at 1-1 between the Spirit and the Portland Thorns. She became the difference maker in the game as Trinity scored the decisive goal in the stoppage time to lift her team over the Thorns, 2-1.

Trinity was accompanied by her mother and Dennis Rodman's ex-wife, Michelle Moyer, for her first comeback game. After the game, Moyer posted a picture with her daughter on her social media.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"What a day for a winning goal 🫶🏼," Mayor wrote, who prouldy wore a hat with the text "Rodman Mom" written on it.
Ad

It was an emotional return for Trinity Rodman. Just after scoring the goal, she buried her face in her hands and started crying.

"That was the hardest thing I've had to go through, with the injury and everything," Trinity said after the game. "So being back, especially at the home stadium with the crowd behind me, scoring a goal like that, you saw I buried it, was not going to miss it. I'm just really happy to be back. I missed the team, I missed doing what I love, so just joy."
Ad

Rodman had been out of the lineup with a back injury since April 12. Moreover, this was also the first time she had scored for the Spirit since September last year.

NBA legend Magic Johnson hails Trinity Rodman after heroic comeback

The sports world celebrated Dennis Rodman's daughter's return to the soccer field. NBA legend Magic Johnson gave Trinity Rodman her flowers after a heroic comeback on Sunday.

Ad

After she helped the Spirit win over Thorns, the five-time NBA champion sent a special message to the soccer "superstar."

"Welcome back superstar Trinity Rodman! Congratulations on scoring the game winning goal for our Washington Spirit in a 2-1 victory over the Portland Thorns," Johnson wrote. "The entire National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has missed you!"

Magic Johnson has made multiple investments in different sports. Apart from having part ownership in the Washington Commanders in the NFL, he also co-owns the Washington Spirit.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications