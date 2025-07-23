Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman sends love to brother DJ for helping Charlotte Hornets win first ever title in Summer League triumph

Dennis Rodman's daughter, Trinity Rodman, sent love to her brother, DJ Rodman, after he helped the Charlotte Hornets secure their first-ever Summer League title. The forward played a crucial role in his team's Summer League victory as they beat the Sacramento Kings 83-78 in Vegas on Sunday.Sharing a 10-slide post of his Summer League journey on Instagram, Rodman captioned the post in three words.&quot;Feels like summer,&quot; DJ Rodman captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTrinity Rodman reshared this post on her story while sending a love-filled message.&quot;Love u, bro bro proud of you always,❤️❤️&quot; Trinity Rodman wrote.Rodman sends love to her brother on his Summer League victory (Source: Instagram/@trinity_rodman)In the post, Rodman could be seen with the Summer League trophy and the championship ring, which is the first accolade the Hornets have won in their history. The forward featured in all of Charlotte's games in the tournament as they went undefeated throughout the campaign.During the final, Rodman played 16 minutes off the bench, recording 11 points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting 4-5 from the field. However, rookie Kon Knueppel was the Hornets' best performer during the game, with the former Duke player scoring 21 points and collecting five rebounds.DJ Rodman will be hoping to break into the league with his performances for the Hornets during the summer. He was an undrafted prospect during the 2024 draft and featured for the Capital City Go-Go and the Maine Celtics in the G-League last term.A formidable player on his day, he will be hopeful of signing his first NBA contract in his sophomore year.Trinity Rodman fires back at the broadcaster for name-dropping Dennis Rodman during her boyfriend's Wimbledon matchesTrinity Rodman was courtside at Wimbledon on July 7, supporting her boyfriend Ben Shelton during his fourth-round win over Lorenzo Sonego. But during the ESPN broadcast, her mood shifted when commentators kept calling her &quot;Tiffany&quot; and mentioned her father on multiple occasions.Trinity later expressed frustration on Instagram, feeling the focus should’ve stayed on Shelton and the match, not her estranged father.&quot;For those who don’t know… my name is TRINITY not Tiffany 😂😂. Also, for Ben’s matches he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad… my dad’s not even in MY life no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don’t even want him talked about during mine. It’s him and his loved ones’ moment. Thank you.&quot;Trinity_Rodman sends a direct message regarding broadcaster's name-dropping Dennis Rodman (Source: (Instagram/@trinity_rodman)Trinity Rodman has been very public about her strained relationship with her father and showcased it once again on her story.