Yianni Diakomihalis drops 3-word reaction while hyping clash with Bajrang Punia at Real American Freestyle 01

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Aug 20, 2025 15:51 GMT
Yianni Diakomihalis and Bajrang Punia (Image via: All Getty)
Yianni Diakomihalis and Bajrang Punia (Image via: All Getty)

American wrestler Yianni Diakomihalis shared his reaction to his upcoming clash against India's Bajrang Punia at the Real American Freestyle (RAF) 01. The fight is set to take place on August 30 and will be an exciting clash between two top lightweight wrestlers. It will also feature the likes of other wrestlers such as Wyatt Hendricson, Bo Nickal, etc.

Notably, Diakomihalis has an upper hand over Punia and has defeated the latter during the Men's freestyle 65kg quarterfinals of the World Wrestling Championships 2022. Punia bagged the bronze medal in the competition, whereas Diakomihalis lost the final to Rahman Amouzad and returned with a silver.

With just a few days left for this battle between Diakomihalis and Punia, a wrestling page on X shared a post to express their excitement for the matchup. Diakomohalis reacted to the tweet and reposted it with a sticker stating:

"I'm very excite"
Yianni Diakomihalis has had an impressive year so far in 2025. The 26-year-old is coming off a gold medal victory in the 70kg bracket at the US National Championships.

However, his opponent at the RAF 01, Bajrang Punia, is an experienced campaigner in the circuit and has also won an Olympic bronze medal during the 2020 event. Punia, 31, has several other notable performances at events such as the Asian Games.

Yianni Diakomihalis opens up about the contribution of his father to his wrestling career

Yianni Diakomihalis (Image via: Getty)
Yianni Diakomihalis (Image via: Getty)

Yianni Diakomihalis opened up about the contribution of his father to the success of his wrestling career. The New York native has achieved several titles at different levels of the sport, such as collegiate level, where he has won 4 NCAA Championships, and at the senior level, where he is a World Championships silver medalist.

Speaking about the contribution of his father in an interview a few months ago, Diakomihalis shared that his father still looks at his training and has been involved in it ever since the start of his career. He said (via The Bader Show, 1:00 onwards):

"My dad has coached me for as long as I can remember. There's been other coaches that have helped me along the way but like my dad has been my coach, even you know I had practice today and he was there. Now he's taken a little bit more of a backseat where he just likes to see what I am working on and how I am doing. He used to get stressed out for my matches, when I was little - 9,10 years old."
During the conversation, Yiannni Diakomihalis also remarked that due to this coaching stint, they also share a very close bond, and their conversations revolve around wrestling.

Edited by Luke Koshi
