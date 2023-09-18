5 reasons why Denver Nuggets may not repeat as NBA champions

The Denver Nuggets ended their 47-year drought to win their maiden NBA championship last season. While they're set to start as the favorites to repeat ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, there are ample reasons why they might not make the summit and go back-to-back.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets had one of the most clinical regular seasons, finishing 53-29 in the West. They had an equally brilliant postseason, knocking off the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns and sweeping the LA Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

The NBA 2023 Finals matchup was against the Miami Heat, where Jokic led from the front to lead Denver to their first title, pipping the Heat 4-1. However, the road to an encore is not the easiest, so the Nuggets will have their task cut to be repeat NBA champions.

Below, we take a look at the five reasons why the defending champs might not repeat their brilliant run in the 2023-24 season.

#5 Inconsistent form and injuries

One of the biggest concerns for the Denver Nuggets will be injuries and inconsistent runs by players. A classic example was the Golden State Warriors' run in 2023 after winning the 2022 NBA championship.

They were in a rough patch, with the likes of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole blowing hot and cold. They also had injury concerns with Stephen Curry and the extended absence of Andrew Wiggins. These factors eventually led to the Warriors' second-round playoff ouster against the Lakers.

As for the Denver Nuggets, they have had their share of big names miss quality game time due to injuries. Jamal Murray, who has been their focal point on offense, played only 65 games last season. He missed the entirety of the 2021-22 run after tearing his ACL. An injury to a key player can derail a team's campaign.

Add inevitable inconsistent form to some of the other stars at some stage, especially against some of the teams that have shaped up better, the Nuggets could have a challenge in their quest for a repeat.

#4 Denver Nuggets will miss Bruce Brown Jr.

Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone proclaimed that Bruce Brown Jr. would return for the following season. However, the forward opted out of his $6.8 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent, inking a two-year, $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers instead.

Brown was crucial in the Nuggets' championship run, averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists from 80 games. His skill in guarding multiple positions, ability to create shorts and rebounds, and playmaking proved valuable for the Nuggets.

His biggest moment came in Game 4 of the NBA 2023 Finals against the Heat when he propped up 21 points to help them take a 3-1 lead.

The biggest question for the team will be to see who fills the void Brown has left behind. While the Nuggets have Christian Braun in the mix, there's no doubt that Brown will be sorely missed.

#3 Absence of locker room leadership

In Jeff Green, the Denver Nuggets had a veteran presence who was also a mentor and a bonafide locker room leader to the younger players and stars.

Like Brown, Green was a key part of Denver's secondary unit. In the 56 games he suited up for last season, he averaged 7.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

The numbers may not seem like much, but Green embraced the role of being the elderly statesman and a guiding force to the young guns. At 37, he still proved that he had enough game left in him.

However, with the Houston Rockets adding him to their ranks for a two-year, $16 million deal, the Nuggets have lost another valuable asset.

#2 Lack of big-man depth

Barring Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets are seriously depleted in the big-man department. Deandre Jordan at 35, and a young Jay Huff don't quite look promising on paper. The other blow for the team was losing Thomas Bryant to the Heat in the offseason.

Bryant's energy level, game awareness and immense rebounding ability played a part in the non-Jokic minutes, Now, Denver will have to figure out a big man who lends more depth to their frontcourt.

#1 New-look roster could take time to gel

What made the Denver Nuggets a better unit than the other 29 teams in the NBA was their cohesiveness.

Now, with some of the key names not part of the franchise, the new-look team, despite having familiar names in the mix, will have to learn to bond quickly while also figuring out how each one plays.

Outside of the starting five, it's difficult to see where the offensive production comes from, as well as the defense that will depend heavily on Jokic. Their reliance on younger players this season is pretty much a big gamble.

Stranger things have happened in the NBA, but if the defending champs indeed want to be a dynasty, they will need a lot going their way.