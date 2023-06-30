Bruce Brown signs $45 million deal with Pacers in NBA free agency 2023: Details of contract explored

Heading into free agency, Bruce Brown was one of the more interesting name on the market. After being an X-factor for the Denver Nuggets during their run to the NBA Finals, he was expected to have a large market.

It did not take long for Bruce Brown to ink a new contract. During the initial craze of signings, he agreed to terms on a two-year, $45 million contract with the Indiana Pacers.

Brown, 26, is coming off a career year with the Nuggets. He played in 80 games this season and posted averages of 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals.

Heading into this offseason, Brown had a player option for around $6 million. Opting out of that deal proved to be a very wise decision for the versatile wing. Even though it's a short-term deal, he will now be making over $20 million per season.

Is Bruce Brown a good addition for the Indiana Pacers?

After just missing the play-in tournament this season, the Indiana Pacers were ready to take the next step in their rebuild. With multiple young pieces in their core, the goal now shifts to finding a good batch of veterans to put around them.

From a fit persepctive, Bruce Brown is a near perfect fit for the Pacers. His role for them will be very similar to what it was this year with the Denver Nuggets. Brown will provide above-average perimeter defense, along with being an off-ball threat on the other end.

Part of why Brown thrived on offense this year is because he played alongside an elite playmaker in Nikola Jokic. With his new team, he'll still be with one of the NBA's top facilitators. Since entering the league in 2020, Tyrese Haliburton has been a hihg-volume assist guard.

Overall, this is a great pickup for the Pacers. They might have overpaid a little, but it makes sense in their current situation. Bringing in a player like Brown solidifies the wing position for them, along with bringing an experienced veteran. His time with the Nuggets should help this young squad turn the corner.

Following a signing like this, it's clear what Indiana's intentions are going forward. They like what they see from their young players and feel it's time to start making a run at the postseason.

