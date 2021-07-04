India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 - Archers, shooters and Mirabai Chanu to aim for glory on 24 July 

Recently, the complete schedule for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been released. Despite the COVID scare, the Games are all set to begin on July 23rd. However, officially, the main string of events will only begin on July 24th. The last event will be conducted on 8th August 2021.

For India, the competition officially begins on July 23rd itself. Ranking rounds of archery commence on the same day as the opening ceremony, i.e. July 23rd. As such, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari will be vying for suitable draws on the first day.

Atanu Das to aim for glory on the opening day of Tokyo Olympics itself

However, the following day will be the first day of medals for India. In archery, the mixed team of Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari will be competing for ultimate glory.

On the same day, Judoka Sushila Devi Likmabam will present India's challenge in the women's judo lightweight event. Sushila will compete for India in the women's 48 kg. Judo event, which will culminate in the finals on the same day.

Saurabh Chaudhary and Apurvi Chandela to gun for glory on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics as well

For Indian shooters, it is action from Day 1 itself. At the Men's 10m Air pistol event, star shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Varma will be in action. Saurabh Chaudhary is a top favorite for the gold medal. He has won the Youth Olympics gold medal.

He is the world junior champion and has given every known stalwart in shooting a run for their money. Saurabh will aim to keep his instincts in control, as he doesn't want to repeat the mistake that denied Jitu Rai a sure shot medal in the opening of the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Jitu Rai - The man who had almost created history at Rio Olympics in 2016

Meanwhile, we will have Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan in action in the women's 10m air rifle. The last time a woman had even dared to think of achieving an Olympic medal in this event, it was Anjali Vedpathak. She is still the only Indian to reach the finals of this event at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

However, she finished a disappointing 8th. Can these two change their fortunes?

Can Saikhom Mirabai Chanu end India's Olympic medal drought on opening day itself?

Can Mirabai Chanu end India's Olympic medal in weightlifting on Day 1 itself?

The opening day of action may also be another potential chance for an Olympic medal in weightlifting. This time, we have Manipur's 'Pocket Dynamo', Saikhom Mirabai Chanu in action. It is her best possible chance for an Olympic medal since Karnam Malleshwari, who last won a historic medal in Sydney in 2000.

Mirabai is competing in Women's 49 kilogram category. Can she end India's Olympic medal drought by weightlifting on the opening day itself? Only time can tell.

Apart from the above, we have badminton players, boxers and hockey players in action. They shall be playing their opening leg of the matches. Following is the Toyko Olympics schedule -

1) Mixed Team Event - Archery [Opening Round to Victory Ceremony]

2) Women's 48 kg. Judo [Opening Round to Victory Ceremony]

3) India vs. New Zealand [Men's Hockey]

4) India vs. Netherlands [Women's Hockey]

5) Men's 10 m. Air Pistol Shooting [Qualifications to Victory Ceremony]

6) Women's 10 m. Air Rifle Shooting [Qualifications to Victory Ceremony]

7) Women's 49 kg. Weightlifting [Preliminaries to Victory Ceremony]

8) Boxing [Preliminaries]

9) Badminton [Preliminaries]

[All broadcastings to be telecasted on Sony Sports Network]

Edited by Rohit Mishra