Asian Games 2018: Day 7 round-up as Tajinderpal Singh wins Shotput Gold on progress-filled day

Tajinderpal Singh Toor with his Gold medal

Day Seven marked the midway point in the eighteenth Asian Games. So far, India has had mixed results. Nevertheless, there have been plenty of medals to cheer for.

The seventh day was filled with few medals but a lot of progress.

Athletics was the big event of the day, with seven different Indian participations throughout. Men's High Jump started the day. However, there was a notable absence. Tejaswin Shankar, one of India's best prospects in the sport was previously ruled out of the Asian Games due to an injury, with Chethan Balasubramanya replacing him. The Indian, however, equally impressed by qualifying for the final.

There were further qualifications in Athletics. Sreeshankar made it through to the final of Long Jump. Hima Das, Nirmla, Rajiv Arokia, and Muhammed Anas Yahiya all made it into the finals of Women's and Men's 400m, respectively. Dutee Chand did the same in Women's 100m.

There were some disappointments too. Sarita finished fifth in the Women's Hammer Throw final, while the Indian duo in Women's 10000m also finished outside the medals spots.

However, the big news of the day came when Tajinderpal Singh Toor won the Gold medal in Men's Shot Put. The Indian broke the Games Record in the process, as well.

Moving on from Athletics, Badminton was another big event on Day Seven of the Games. There was frustration in the Men's Doubles category, as both the Indian pairing lost their matches and crashed out. The Women's Doubles team of Ponappa and Reddy also lost.

In Women's Singles, however, both Saina and Sindhu won their matches in straight games.

In Archery, there was more disappointment as the Indian Recurve contingent suffered elimination across the board. They return with no medal.

Boxing returned on the seventh day with only one Indian boxer. Pavitra faced Pakistan's Rukhsana Perveen in the Women's 60 Kg Round of 16. In a very rare decision, the Indian was declared the winner midway through the second round. It was a decision that came from the referee, who deemed Pavitra too strong for her opponent.

There were also some team sports in contention on the seventh day of the games.

The Handball Women's team were in action, although merely in a classification match. The played against Malaysia and won handsomely, 54-19 being the score.

The Volleyball Women's team was also in action. So far in the competition, they had lost all of their matches, without even winning a set. They did put in a far better performance today, against Chinese Taipei, but still ended up on the losing side. Chinese Taipei beat them by three sets to two.

There was another Women's team in action, as the Indian Hockey team faced South Korea. They beat Japan 4-1 to progress to the next round.

We now take a look at some sports which might have gone under the radar on Day Seven.

The Bridge contingent confirmed two medals for India. The colour, however, is yet to be decided. The Bowling Men's team of six, however, finished 13th in the 2nd Block.

In Sports Climbing, India's three young stars returned. They were competing in the third stage of the Combined event- Lead. They will now return for the final tomorrow.

India already won a medal in Sepaktakraw, in the Men's Team Regu. Day Seven saw the commencement of Men's Regu. India, however, started on a terrible note and lost their first group match to South Korea, 2-0.

Sailing was introduced today, with India having plenty of representation. In 49er Men's event, the pairing of Varun Thakkar and Ganapathy Chengappa stood first after five rounds. In 49er FX Women's event, Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar stood 3rd after five rounds. Nethra Kumanan stood fifth after Race 5. Things also went well for the Indians in the Open Laser 4.7 event.

Sticking with water sports, Canoe/Kayak Sprint also saw Indian participation. None of them made it to the final, however.

Golf saw the Men's team slip to fifth, while the Women's team ninth.

Shooting returned on Day Seven with four more events. Indians were present in three of those. In Women's Skeet Qualification, Ganemat Sekhon finished 9th, while Rashmi Rathor 10th. In Men's Skeet Qualification, Sheeraz Sheikh finished 10th, while Angad Bajwa finished 13th.

The last shooting event was a final- Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol. No Indian could reach the final in this one.

Finally, we got to know the colours of the three Squash medals. Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa, and Dipika Pallikal, all won the Bronze medal in the Singles category.

We have reached the halfway point in the Games, and so far it has been one thrilling ride. There is promise of more as we resume proceedings on Day Eight.