Asian Games 2018: All the mascots who came before the 18th edition of the games

Akshat Mehrish 17 Aug 2018, 03:47 IST

Appu the elephant was the first ever mascot used for the Asian Games

Mascots have been an integral part of any big sporting event for a long time. Usually, in the form of an animal, they provide an image to remember a certain edition of the competition by. Mascots, usually, also have a secondary purpose which is to provide a quick outlook on the country where the competition is being held and also provide some words of wisdom.

Over the years, there have been several such memorable mascots. Here we take a look at the mascots, which over the years, have embodied various editions of the Asian Games

Delhi 1982

The tradition of allocating a mascot to a particular edition of the Games was started in 1982. The pan-Asian games had just arrived in India, and the organizers welcomed the participating nations with an image of an Elephant.

Appu was based on a real elephant, who at the time of the games was just six-years-old. The organizers were denied making a mascot out of a real animal and hence transported Appu's image on a page.

The mascot became associated with the Games that help Delhi on its path to becoming a modern capital city.

Seoul 1986

Hodori was the mascot of the 1986 Asian Games

The Games reached Seoul four years later, where athletes and fans were presented with Hodori, the Tiger.

The name Hodori was made up of the Korean word for tiger (Horangi) and a common masculine suffix (DORI). The mascot for the 1986 Asian Games, as well as, the 1988 Olympics, Hodori always wore a ribboned hat (which spelt S for Seoul) and a necklace made up of the Olympic symbol.

