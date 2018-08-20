Asian Games 2018: India Schedule Today, Match List for August 20

Sudeshna Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview 408 // 20 Aug 2018, 00:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

PV Sindhu will hope to repeat her heroics vs the mighty Japanese

After a grand opening day at the Asian Games 2018, that saw Indians grabbing a gold and a bronze medal, the contingent will look to increase its medal count on Day 2 of the multi-sporting extravaganza in Indonesia. A bevy of Indian stars will be in action on Monday, August 20, with PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik being the most prominent names.

10m Air Rifle specialist Apurvi Chandela will look to win her second medal of the Games after having clinched the bronze in the mixed team category. Wrestling could bring home a host of medals and will be one of the biggest sports to watch.

Sindhu and Saina have an uphill task at hand as they have to battle the mighty Japanese in the women's team event. Srikanth & Co. too will have to deal with the tricky Indonesians.

All of India's tennis stars feature in the schedule as they continue their individual and doubles campaigns. Elsewhere, the kabaddi and the hockey teams will be in action as well.

Here's the full schedule for India on Day 2

Artistic Gymnastics

Men's Qualification - India in Subdivision 3 Start List; action begins at 2pm

Badminton

Women's Team Quarter-finals - India vs Japan at 8am

Men's Team Quarter-finals - India vs Indonesia at 1pm

Basketball

Women’s Basketball 5x5 Preliminary - India vs Unified Korea at 9am

Handball

Men's Handball Main Round - India vs Malaysia at 10am

Hockey

Men's Tournament Pool A - India vs Indonesia at 7pm

Kabaddi

Women's Team Group A - India vs Thailand at 8.40am

Men's Team Group A - India vs Korea at 3pm

Rowing

Men’s Lightweight Single Sculls - heats start from 8am; Dushyant in action in Heat 1

Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls - heats start from 7.30am; Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh in action in Heat 1

Men's Quadruple Sculls - heats start from 9am; India in action in Heat 1

Women's Four - heats start from 9.20am; India in action in Heat 1

Men's Lightweight Eight - heats start from 8.40am; India in action in Heat 2

Sepaktakraw

Men's Team Regu Preliminary match - India vs Iran at 8am

Women's Team Regu Preliminary match - India vs Laos at 11am

Men's Team Regu Preliminary match - India vs Indonesia at 2pm

Shooting

Women’s trap qualification - Shreyasi Singh and Seema Tomar from 7am

Men’s trap qualification - Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Lakshay Lakshay from 8am

10m Air Rifle Men - Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar from 6.30am

10m Air Rifle Women - Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan from 8.30am

Swimming

Men's 800m Freestyle heats - Advait Page at 8am

Men's 50m Backstroke heats - Srihari Nataraj and Arvind Mani at 8.22am

Men's 200m Individual Medley heats - Neel Roy at 7.45am

Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay heats - India at 9.13am

Taekwondo

Women's 53kg Round of 16 - Latika Bhandari from 9am

Tennis

Men's Singles Round of 32 - Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Fitriadi Rifqi from 9am

Men's Singles Round of 32 - Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Wong Kong Kit from 9am

Men's Doubles Round of 32 - Bopanna and Sharan vs Susanto and Susanto from 9am

Men's Doubles Round of 32 - Ramanathan and Nagal vs Bajracharya and Bastola from 9am

Women's Singles Round of 32 - Ankita Raina vs Beatrice Gumulya from 9am

Women's Singles Round of 32 - Karman Thandi vs Jargal Altarsarnai from 9am

Mixed Doubles Round of 32 - Bopanna and Raina in action from 9am

Women's Doubles Round of 32 - Raina and Thombare vs Khan and Suhail from 11am

Women's Doubles Round of 32 - Yadlapalli and Bhosale vs Lertpitaksinchai and Plipuech from 11am

Volleyball

Men's Preliminary - India vs Hong Kong from 2.30pm

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 62 kg - Sakshi Malik from 12 noon

Women's Freestyle 57 kg - Pooja Dhanda from 12 noon

Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Pinki from 12 noon

Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Vinesh Phogat from 12 noon

Men's Freestyle 125 kg - Sumit Malik from 12 noon

Wushu

Women's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-Round - Sanatombi Chanu from 8am

Men's Daoshu & Gunshu All-Round - Chirag Sharma from 8am

Men's Nanquan & Nangun All-Round - Punshiva Meitei from 8am

Men's Sanda 56kg - Santosh Kumar from 6pm

Men's Sanda 60kg - Bhanu Partap Surya Singh from 6pm

Men's Sanda 65kg - Narender Grewal from 6pm

(All timings in Indian Standard Time)

Here is all you need to know about how to follow the Games

Date: August 20, 2018

Venue: Indonesia (Jakarta and Palembang)

Broadcast: Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 HD

Live Stream: Sony Liv

Live Updates: On Sportskeeda

For the full schedule of the 18th Asian Games, click here.