Asian Games 2018: India Schedule Today, Match List for August 21

Dipa Karmakar

Having made a strong comeback post-surgery with a gold medal at the World Challenge Cup just a few weeks back, all eyes will be on India's star gymnast, Dipa Karmakar on Day 3 of the Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia. The archery competition too gets under way and Deepika Kumari will hope to build on her Salt Lake World Cup gold medal-winning form after recovering from a bout of dengue. All the recurve archers will be in action in the ranking rounds on Tuesday.

In shooting, Sanjeev Rajput will be India's biggest medal hope in 50m Rifle 3 Positions. Abhishek Verma, who pipped Jitu Rai to get into the Asiad squad, will be one to watch in 10m Air Pistol.

Elsewhere, the tennis stars will continue their campaign as they aim for a quarter-final berth. The Indian men's kabaddi team will hope to rebound from a rare loss. The women's kabaddi team and the women's hockey team too feature on the schedule.

One sport which might bring India a medal is bridge, which makes its debut at the Asian Games on Tuesday.

Here's the full schedule for India on Day 3

Archery

Action at 8am

Recurve Women's Individual Qualifications - Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary, Ankita Bhagat, Laxmirani Majhi

Women's Recurve Team

Action at 1.20pm

Men's Recurve Individual Qualifications - Sukhchain Singh, Jagdish Choudhary, Vishwash, Atanu Das

Recurve Men's Team; Mixed Recurve Team

Artistic Gymnastics

Women's Qualification - India at 1pm

Bridge

Indian men's team, mixed team and supermixed team at 9am

Fencing

Women's Epee Individual - Jas Seerat Singh, Jyotika Dutta at 8am

Handball

Women's Handball Preliminary Group A - India vs North Korea at 1pm

Hockey

Women's Pool B - India vs Kazakhstan at 7pm

Kabaddi

Women's Team Group A - India vs Sri Lanka at 8am

Women's Team Group A - India vs Indonesia at 11.20am

Men's Team Group A - India vs Thailand at 4pm

Rowing

Men's Single Sculls Repechages - Dattu Bhokanal at 8am

Women's Pair Repechages - Dung Dung and Harpreet at 7.50am

Men's Lightweight Four Repechages - India at 9am

Sepaktakraw

Men's Team Regu Semi-finals - India in action at 2pm

Shooting

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men qualifications - Sanjeev Rajput, Akhil Sheoran at 8am

10m Air Pistol Men Qualifications - Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary at 8am

Trap Mixed Team Qualifications - India at 8.30am

Swimming

Men's 50m Freestyle Heats - Anshul Kothari and Virdhawal Khade at 8:06am

Taekwondo

Women's -57kg - Kashish Malik in action at 8.15am

Women's +67kg - Rodali Barua in action at 9am

Men's +80kg - Akshay Kumar at 8.30am

Tennis

Action from 9am

Men's Doubles Round of 16 - Bopanna and Sharan; Nagal and Ramanathan

Women's Singles Round of 16 - Ankita Raina; Karman Thandi

Mixed Doubles Round of 32 - Bopanna and Raina

Mixed Doubles Round of 16 - Sharan and Thandi

Volleyball

Women's Tournament Preliminary Pool B - India vs Vietnam at 9am

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 68kg - Divya Kakran at 1pm

Women's Freestyle 76kg - Kiran at 11:54am

Men's Greco-Roman 67kg - Manish at 12:06pm

Men's Greco-Roman 60kg - Gyanender at 12:24pm

Wushu

Men's Taijiquan - Gyandash Singh from 8am

Men's Gunshu - Chirag Sharma (time not specified)

Men's Nangun - Punshiva Meitei and Sajan Lama (time not specified)

Action from 6pm

Women's Sanda 60kg Quarter-finals - Roshibina Devi Naorem

Men's Sanda 56kg Quarter-finals - Santosh Kumar

Men's Sanda 60kg Quarter-finals - Bhanu Partap Surya Singh

Men's Sanda 65kg Quarter-finals - Narender Grewal

Men's Sanda 70kg Quarter-finals - Pardeep Kumar

(All timings in Indian Standard Time)

Here is all you need to know about how to follow the Games

Date: August 21, 2018

Venue: Indonesia (Jakarta and Palembang)

Broadcast: Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 HD

Live Stream: Sony Liv

Live Updates: On Sportskeeda

