Asian Games 2018: India Schedule Today, Match List for August 21
Having made a strong comeback post-surgery with a gold medal at the World Challenge Cup just a few weeks back, all eyes will be on India's star gymnast, Dipa Karmakar on Day 3 of the Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia. The archery competition too gets under way and Deepika Kumari will hope to build on her Salt Lake World Cup gold medal-winning form after recovering from a bout of dengue. All the recurve archers will be in action in the ranking rounds on Tuesday.
In shooting, Sanjeev Rajput will be India's biggest medal hope in 50m Rifle 3 Positions. Abhishek Verma, who pipped Jitu Rai to get into the Asiad squad, will be one to watch in 10m Air Pistol.
Elsewhere, the tennis stars will continue their campaign as they aim for a quarter-final berth. The Indian men's kabaddi team will hope to rebound from a rare loss. The women's kabaddi team and the women's hockey team too feature on the schedule.
One sport which might bring India a medal is bridge, which makes its debut at the Asian Games on Tuesday.
Here's the full schedule for India on Day 3
Archery
Action at 8am
Recurve Women's Individual Qualifications - Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary, Ankita Bhagat, Laxmirani Majhi
Women's Recurve Team
Action at 1.20pm
Men's Recurve Individual Qualifications - Sukhchain Singh, Jagdish Choudhary, Vishwash, Atanu Das
Recurve Men's Team; Mixed Recurve Team
Artistic Gymnastics
Women's Qualification - India at 1pm
Bridge
Indian men's team, mixed team and supermixed team at 9am
Fencing
Women's Epee Individual - Jas Seerat Singh, Jyotika Dutta at 8am
Handball
Women's Handball Preliminary Group A - India vs North Korea at 1pm
Hockey
Women's Pool B - India vs Kazakhstan at 7pm
Kabaddi
Women's Team Group A - India vs Sri Lanka at 8am
Women's Team Group A - India vs Indonesia at 11.20am
Men's Team Group A - India vs Thailand at 4pm
Rowing
Men's Single Sculls Repechages - Dattu Bhokanal at 8am
Women's Pair Repechages - Dung Dung and Harpreet at 7.50am
Men's Lightweight Four Repechages - India at 9am
Sepaktakraw
Men's Team Regu Semi-finals - India in action at 2pm
Shooting
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men qualifications - Sanjeev Rajput, Akhil Sheoran at 8am
10m Air Pistol Men Qualifications - Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary at 8am
Trap Mixed Team Qualifications - India at 8.30am
Swimming
Men's 50m Freestyle Heats - Anshul Kothari and Virdhawal Khade at 8:06am
Taekwondo
Women's -57kg - Kashish Malik in action at 8.15am
Women's +67kg - Rodali Barua in action at 9am
Men's +80kg - Akshay Kumar at 8.30am
Tennis
Action from 9am
Men's Doubles Round of 16 - Bopanna and Sharan; Nagal and Ramanathan
Women's Singles Round of 16 - Ankita Raina; Karman Thandi
Mixed Doubles Round of 32 - Bopanna and Raina
Mixed Doubles Round of 16 - Sharan and Thandi
Volleyball
Women's Tournament Preliminary Pool B - India vs Vietnam at 9am
Wrestling
Women's Freestyle 68kg - Divya Kakran at 1pm
Women's Freestyle 76kg - Kiran at 11:54am
Men's Greco-Roman 67kg - Manish at 12:06pm
Men's Greco-Roman 60kg - Gyanender at 12:24pm
Wushu
Men's Taijiquan - Gyandash Singh from 8am
Men's Gunshu - Chirag Sharma (time not specified)
Men's Nangun - Punshiva Meitei and Sajan Lama (time not specified)
Action from 6pm
Women's Sanda 60kg Quarter-finals - Roshibina Devi Naorem
Men's Sanda 56kg Quarter-finals - Santosh Kumar
Men's Sanda 60kg Quarter-finals - Bhanu Partap Surya Singh
Men's Sanda 65kg Quarter-finals - Narender Grewal
Men's Sanda 70kg Quarter-finals - Pardeep Kumar
(All timings in Indian Standard Time)
Here is all you need to know about how to follow the Games
Date: August 21, 2018
Venue: Indonesia (Jakarta and Palembang)
Broadcast: Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 HD
Live Stream: Sony Liv
Live Updates: On Sportskeeda
For the full schedule of the 18th Asian Games, click here.