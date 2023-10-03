Asian Games 2023: 3 talking points from day 10

India won nine medals on the 10th day of Asian Games 2023 earlier today in Hangzhou. Six out of the nine medals came in athletics. Annu Rani made history by winning the gold medal in women's javelin throw event, whereas Parul Chaudhary clinched the gold in the women's 5000m race.

The Indian athletes won a total of two gold medals, two silver medals, and five bronze medals earlier today. With these victories, India continues to hold the fourth position in the Asian Games 2023 medal tally. India has 69 medals - 15 gold medals, 26 silver medals and 28 bronze medals.

Now that the 10th day of Asian Games 2023 is in the history books, we will now look at the top three talking points of the day.

#1 Tejaswin Shankar wins a historic silver medal for India at Asian Games 2023

Tejaswin Shankar became the first Indian to win a medal in decathlon event at Asian Games since 1974. He finished second in this year's event and secured a silver medal for the nation.

Shankar finished first in the high jump, long jump and 400m events. He attained the third spot in discus throw, while in the 100m and 1500m races, he finished fourth. He attained the fifth ranking in javelin throw, shot put, and 110m hurdles. His pole vault performance was not the best as he settled for the sixth spot in that part of the decathlon.

Nevertheless, his splendid performances in the other sports ensured that Tejaswin Shankar finished second on the leaderboard. He finished with 7,666 points, thereby breaking the national record. The gold medal went to China's Sun Qihao, who earned 7,816 points.

#2 Women win 2 gold medals in different events of athletics at Asian Games 2023

Both the gold medals of the day were won by women for India. Annu Rani won the nation's first ever gold in the women's javelin throw event at Asian Games. Notably, she failed to touch the 60 meter mark in the previous events of 2023. However, she attained her season best score of 62.92m to beat Olympic Champion Li Shiying and win the gold medal.

The other gold medal was won by Parul Chaudhary. She won a silver medal yesterday in the women's 3000m steeplechase. Continuing her excellent form, Parul completed the 5000m race in 15:14.75s to finish first. She added two medals to India's tally - a gold and a silver.

#3 Indian men's cricket team impresses at Asian Games 2023

The Indian men's cricket team made its much-awaited debut at the Asian Games in a quarterfinal match against Nepal. Yashasvi Jaiswal shone with a century in Hangzhou. He smashed eight fours and seven sixes to become the youngest T20I centurion for India.

Jaiswal received fine support from Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh whose cameos helped India finish with 202/4 in 20 overs. Chasing 203 for a win, Nepal reached 179/9 in 20 overs. Ravi Bishnoi scalped three wickets to help India record a 23-run victory on their debut in men's cricket at the Asian Games.