Asian Games 2023 Day 12: India Schedule Today, Match List on October 5

On day 11 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, the Indian contingent managed to take their medals tally to 81, including 18 golds. Notably, Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena won gold and silver, respectively, in the men’s javelin throw event.

The men’s 4x400m relay team clinched gold, and the women’s 4x400m relay team earned silver. Avinash Sable and Harmilan Bains both secured silver medals in their respective events.

In archery, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale won gold in the mixed team compound event. Squash players Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh earned bronze in mixed doubles, while Saurav Ghosal claimed his fifth consecutive Asian Games singles medal.

Lovlina Borgohain won silver in women’s 75kg boxing while Parveen Hooda secured bronze.

The Indian men’s hockey team advanced to the gold medal match. The women’s kabaddi team confirmed a medal by reaching the semi-finals while the men’s kabaddi team dominated Thailand.

Coming to day 12, Indian wrestler Antim Panghal competes in the women's 53kg freestyle category. Indian women's hockey team faces China in the semi-finals for a shot at the gold medal match. Squash sees Dipika Pallikal/Harinder Pal Sandhu in the mixed doubles final and Saurav Ghosal in the men’s singles finale.

In archery, Abhishek Verma, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, and Aditi Gopichand Swami target gold in team events. Badminton players PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty aim for medals too.

Hangzhou 2023 athletics concludes on Thursday with men’s marathoners Man Singh and Belliappa Appachangada Bopaiah striving for more medals. Additionally, the Indian kabaddi team continues its campaign, with the men’s team playing the final group games.

Asian Games India Schedule Today, Match List on October 5 (All timings in IST)

Archery

6:10 am: Women's Team Quarterfinals - Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur vs Hong Kong

12:15 pm: Men's Team Quarterfinals - Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Samadhan Jawkar vs Bhutan

Athletics

4:30 am: Men's Marathon - A Belliappa, Man Singh

Badminton

6:50 am: Women's Singles Quarterfinals - PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao (China)

7:50 am: Men's Singles Quarterfinals - HS Prannoy vs Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia)

2:30 pm: Men's Doubles Quarterfinals - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty vs JJ Nge, Johann P (Singapore)

Bridge

6:30 am: Men's Team Final - India vs Hong Kong China

Chess

12:30 pm onwards: Men's Team Round 7 (Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa)

12:30 pm onwards: Women's team round 7 (Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B)

Hockey

1:30 pm: Women's Semifinals - India vs China

Ju-Jitsu

After 6:30 am: Men's 62kg Round of 32 - Kamal Singh vs Shyhberdi Rahmanov

Men's 62kg Round of 32 - Tarun Yadav vs Can van Thang (Vietnam)

Women's 48kg Round of 32 - Navya Pandey vs Odgerel Batbayar (Mongolia)

Women's 48kg Round of 16 - Anwesha Deb vs Wu Guanshan (China)

Kabaddi

8 am: Men's Group Match - India vs Chinese Taipei

1:30 pm: Men's Group Match - India vs Japan

Roller Skating

After 6:30 am: Women's Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary First Run - Shreyasi Joshi, Merlin Arpoudam

11:30 am: Men's Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary First Run - Jinesh Nanal, Vishvesh Patil

Sepaktakraw

6:30 am: Men's Regu Group Match - India vs Thailand

7:30 am: Women's Regu Group Match - India vs Vietnam

11:30 am: Men's Regu Group Match - India vs Philippines

12:30 pm: Women's Regu Group Match - India vs China

Soft Tennis

7:30 am onwards: Mixed Doubles Group Matches - Chirag Patel, Raga Sri; Jay Meena, Aadhya Tiwari

Sport climbing

6:30 am onwards: Men’s boulder and lead qualification (Aman Verma, Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath)

6:30 am onwards: Women’s boulder and lead qualification (Saniya Farooque Shaikh, Shivani Charak)

Squash

11:30 am: Mixed Doubles Final - Haridner Pal Sandhu, Dilipa Pallikal vs Malaysia

2:30 pm: Men's Singles Final - Saurav Ghosal vs Ng Eain Yow (Malaysia)

Wrestling

7:30 am onwards: Women's 53kg Round of 16 - Antim vs Jasmina Immaeva

7:30 am onwards: Women's 97kg Greco-Roman Quarterfinal - Narinder Cheema vs Lee Seyeol (South Korea)

7:30 am onwards: Women's Freestyle 57kg Quarterfinal - Mansi vs TBD

7:30 am onwards: Women's Freestyle 50kg Round of 17 - Pooja Gehlot vs Manlika Esati (Thailand)

Men's Greco-Roman 130kg Quarterfinal - Naveen vs TBD