India moved closer to overhauling their best medal tally in the Asian Games on Day 10 filled with action and thrill as Athletics continued to be on song. A day after finishing second in the steeplechase, Parul Chaudhary won gold in the women's 5000m final to end on a high note.

Parul clocked 15:14.75 in the 10-lap race where she started slow, moving in the fourth place for the major part before shifting gears with three laps to go. She pipped Japan's Ririka Hironaka in the dying minutes of the race to clinch the gold.

Annu Rani became the first Indian woman athlete to win a gold medal in javelin throw at the Asian Games. Despite returning with a bland throw to start the event at the sixth spot, the 31-year-old recollected tranquility to cross the 60m twice, including a season-best throw of 62.92 to bag her career's biggest achievement.

Decathlete Tejaswin Shankar won the silver medal in the men's decathlon after accumulating 7666 points to create a national record. The 24-year-old surpassed Bhartinder Singh's tally of 7658 points in 2011 to etch his name in the record books. Tejaswin was first in the Long Jump, High Jump, and 400m race in the grueling 10-event contest, which was concluded in two days.

The likes of Mohammed Afsal (silver in men's 800m), Praveen Chitharavel (bronze in men's triple jump), and Vithya Ramraj (bronze in women's 400m hurdles) added to India's embellished bag of medals.

The Indian pair of Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam won a bronze medal in the men's canoe double 1000m final. It was the country's second medal in canoeing, and first in 29 years.

Veteran player Saurav Ghosal and Tokyo Olympics medallist Lovlina Borgohain entered the final in the men's squash singles and women's 75kg boxing events respectively.

The Indian men's cricket team defeated Nepal by 23 runs to move into the semifinal stage while the men's kabaddi started their campaign with an emphatic 55-18 win against Bangladesh. The women's kabaddi team also sealed their first win in the tournament against the Republic of Korea, a dominant win by 56-23 after being held by Chinese Taipei in their first game.

India's Results at Asian Games 2023 on October 3

Archery

Compound Women's Individual Quarterfinal

Jyothi Surekha Vennam 147-144 Adel Zhexenbinova

Compound Women's Individual Quarterfinal

Amaya Amparo Cojungco 143-149 Aditi Gopichand Swami

Compound Men's Individual Quarterfinal

Andrey Tyutyun 147-147 Abhishek Verma (won)

Compound Men's Individual Quarterfinal

Ojas Pravin Deotale 150-142 Akbarali Karabayev

Compound Women's Individual Semifinal

Jyothi Surekha Vennam 149-146 Aditi Gopichand Swami

Compound Men's Individual Semifinal

Jaehoon Joo 145-147 Abhishek Verma

Compound Men's Individual Semifinal

Ojas Pravin Deotale 150-146 Jaewon Yang

Recurve Men's Individual Quarterfinal

Xiangshou QI 6-5 Atanu Das

Recurve Men's Individual Quarterfinal

Ilfat Abdullin 6-5 Dhiraj Bommadevara

Athletics

Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles

Tejaswin Shankar - 5th (14.78)

Men's Decathlon Discus Throw

Tejaswin Shankar - 3rd (39.28)

Men's Decathlon Pole Vault

Tejaswin Shankar - 6th (4.10)

Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw

Tejaswin Shankar - 5th (51.17)

Men's Decathlon 1500m

Tejaswin Shankar - 4th (4:48.32)

Women's 800m Round 1 - Heat 1

Chanda - 1st (2:07.38)

Women's 800m Round 1 - Heat 2

Harmilan Bains - 1st (2:06.62)

Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1 - Heat 1

India - 1st (3:03.81)

Women's High Jump Final

Pooja - 6th (1.80)

Rubina Yadav - 9th (1.75)

Men's Triple Jump

Praveen Chitharavel - 3rd (16.68)

Abdullah Aboobacker - 4th (16.62)

Women's 400m Hurdles Final

Vithya Ramraj - 3rd (55.68)

Men's 400m Hurdles Final

Yashas Palaksha - 5th (49.39)

Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan - 6th (49.41)

Women's 5000m Final

Parul Chaudhary - 5th (15:14.75)

Ankita - 5th (15:33.03)

Women's Javelin Throw Final

Annu Rani - 1st (62.92)

Men's 800m Final

Mohammed Afsal - 2nd (1:48.43)

Krishan Kumar - Disqualified

Sepaktakraw

Men's Quadrant Preliminary Group B

India 1-2 Republic of Korea (16-21, 21-16, 16-21)

Cricket

Men's Quarterfinal 1

India 202/4 - Nepal 179/9

Squash

Mixed Doubles Pool A

Dipika Pallikal/Harinder Pal Singh 2-0 Risa Sugimoto/Tomotaka Endo (11-5, 11-5)

Mixed Doubles Pool D

Anahat Singh/Abhay Singh 2-0 Tsz Wing Tong/Ming Hong Tang (11-10, 11-8)

Women's Singles Quarterfinal 1

Satomi Watanabe 3-0 Tanvi Khanna (11-5, 11-6, 14-12)

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal 1

Dipika Pallikal/Harinder Pal Singh 2-1 Jemyca Aribado/Robert Andrew Garcia (7-11, 11-5, 11-4)

Men's Singles Quarterfinal 4

Ryunosuke Tsukue 0-3 Saurav Ghosal 3 (11-5, 12-10, 11-3)

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal 3

Anahat Singh/Abhay Singh 2-1 Yeonsoo Yang/Dongjun Lee (11-4, 8-11, 11-1)

Diving

Men's 3m Springboard Preliminary

Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi - 16th (236.35)

Hemam London Singh - 17th (207.00)

Kabaddi

Men's Team Group A - Game 3

India 55-18 Bangladesh

Women's Team Group A - Game 3

Republic of Korea 23-56 India

Bridge

Men's Team Semifinal Session 1

China 22-62 India

Men's Team Semifinal Session 2

China 22-22 India

Men's Team Semifinal Session 3

China 31-17 India

Canoe Sprint

Women's Kayak Single 500m Final

Soniya Devi - 8th (2:1.555)

Women's Kayak Four 500m Final

India - 8th (1:55.420)

Women's Canoe Double 200m Final

India - 8th (51.479)

Men's Canoe Double 1000m Sprint

India - 3:53.329

Sport Climbing

Women's Speed Qualification

Anisha Verma - 13th (9.495)

Shivpreet Pannu - 14th (9.956)

Men's Speed Qualification

Aman Verma - 16th (6.205)

Dhiraj Dinkar Birajdar - 20th (7.313)

Women's Speed 1/8 Final Heat 3

Anisha Verma - 13.417 (Lost)

Women's Speed 1/8 Final Heat 8

Shivpreet Pannu - 9.997 (Lost)

Men's Speed 1/8 Final Heat 1

Aman Verma - 7.62

Badminton

Men's Singles Round of 32

HS Prannoy 2-0 Batdavaa Munkhbat (21-9, 21-12)

Men's Singles Round of 32

Kidambi Srikanth 2-0 LEE Yungyu (21-16, 21-11)

Women's Singles Round of 32

PV Sindhu 2-0 HSU Wen-chi (21-10, 21-15)

Women's Singles Round of 32

Ashmita Chaliha 0-2 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (17-21, 16-21)

Women's Doubles Round of 32

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand 2-0 Aminath Nabeeha/Fathimath Nabaaha (21-14, 21-12)

Women's Doubles Round of 32

Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa Maisa (Winner) 1-0 Fathuhulla Ismail Maisa/Aishath Afnaan (Retired) (21-2, 12-2)

Hockey

Women's Preliminary Pool A

India 13-0 Hong Kong, China

Boxing

Women's 50-54kg Semifinal

Preeti 0:5 Yuan Chang

Women's 66-75kg Semifinal

Baison Maneekon 0:5 Lovlina Borgohain

Men's 51-57kg Quarterfinal

Sachin 1:4 Ping Lyu

Men's +92Kg Semifinal

Kamshybek Kukabayev 5:0 Narender

Chess

Men's Team Round 5

Iran 2.0-2.0 India

Women's Team Round 5

Mongolia 0.0-4.0 India

Soft Tennis

Women's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 2

India 3-0 Mongolia

Women's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 4

Japan 3-0 India

Women's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 6

Vietnam 0-3 India

Women's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 8

India 1-2 China

Men's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 2

Thailand 2-1 India

Men's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 5

India 1-2 Chinese Taipei

Men's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 7

Republic of Korea 2-1 India

Men's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 9

Cambodia 0-3 India