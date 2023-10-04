India moved closer to overhauling their best medal tally in the Asian Games on Day 10 filled with action and thrill as Athletics continued to be on song. A day after finishing second in the steeplechase, Parul Chaudhary won gold in the women's 5000m final to end on a high note.
Parul clocked 15:14.75 in the 10-lap race where she started slow, moving in the fourth place for the major part before shifting gears with three laps to go. She pipped Japan's Ririka Hironaka in the dying minutes of the race to clinch the gold.
Annu Rani became the first Indian woman athlete to win a gold medal in javelin throw at the Asian Games. Despite returning with a bland throw to start the event at the sixth spot, the 31-year-old recollected tranquility to cross the 60m twice, including a season-best throw of 62.92 to bag her career's biggest achievement.
Decathlete Tejaswin Shankar won the silver medal in the men's decathlon after accumulating 7666 points to create a national record. The 24-year-old surpassed Bhartinder Singh's tally of 7658 points in 2011 to etch his name in the record books. Tejaswin was first in the Long Jump, High Jump, and 400m race in the grueling 10-event contest, which was concluded in two days.
The likes of Mohammed Afsal (silver in men's 800m), Praveen Chitharavel (bronze in men's triple jump), and Vithya Ramraj (bronze in women's 400m hurdles) added to India's embellished bag of medals.
The Indian pair of Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam won a bronze medal in the men's canoe double 1000m final. It was the country's second medal in canoeing, and first in 29 years.
Veteran player Saurav Ghosal and Tokyo Olympics medallist Lovlina Borgohain entered the final in the men's squash singles and women's 75kg boxing events respectively.
The Indian men's cricket team defeated Nepal by 23 runs to move into the semifinal stage while the men's kabaddi started their campaign with an emphatic 55-18 win against Bangladesh. The women's kabaddi team also sealed their first win in the tournament against the Republic of Korea, a dominant win by 56-23 after being held by Chinese Taipei in their first game.
India's Results at Asian Games 2023 on October 3
Archery
Compound Women's Individual Quarterfinal
Jyothi Surekha Vennam 147-144 Adel Zhexenbinova
Compound Women's Individual Quarterfinal
Amaya Amparo Cojungco 143-149 Aditi Gopichand Swami
Compound Men's Individual Quarterfinal
Andrey Tyutyun 147-147 Abhishek Verma (won)
Compound Men's Individual Quarterfinal
Ojas Pravin Deotale 150-142 Akbarali Karabayev
Compound Women's Individual Semifinal
Jyothi Surekha Vennam 149-146 Aditi Gopichand Swami
Compound Men's Individual Semifinal
Jaehoon Joo 145-147 Abhishek Verma
Compound Men's Individual Semifinal
Ojas Pravin Deotale 150-146 Jaewon Yang
Recurve Men's Individual Quarterfinal
Xiangshou QI 6-5 Atanu Das
Recurve Men's Individual Quarterfinal
Ilfat Abdullin 6-5 Dhiraj Bommadevara
Athletics
Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles
Tejaswin Shankar - 5th (14.78)
Men's Decathlon Discus Throw
Tejaswin Shankar - 3rd (39.28)
Men's Decathlon Pole Vault
Tejaswin Shankar - 6th (4.10)
Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw
Tejaswin Shankar - 5th (51.17)
Men's Decathlon 1500m
Tejaswin Shankar - 4th (4:48.32)
Women's 800m Round 1 - Heat 1
Chanda - 1st (2:07.38)
Women's 800m Round 1 - Heat 2
Harmilan Bains - 1st (2:06.62)
Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1 - Heat 1
India - 1st (3:03.81)
Women's High Jump Final
Pooja - 6th (1.80)
Rubina Yadav - 9th (1.75)
Men's Triple Jump
Praveen Chitharavel - 3rd (16.68)
Abdullah Aboobacker - 4th (16.62)
Women's 400m Hurdles Final
Vithya Ramraj - 3rd (55.68)
Men's 400m Hurdles Final
Yashas Palaksha - 5th (49.39)
Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan - 6th (49.41)
Women's 5000m Final
Parul Chaudhary - 5th (15:14.75)
Ankita - 5th (15:33.03)
Women's Javelin Throw Final
Annu Rani - 1st (62.92)
Men's 800m Final
Mohammed Afsal - 2nd (1:48.43)
Krishan Kumar - Disqualified
Sepaktakraw
Men's Quadrant Preliminary Group B
India 1-2 Republic of Korea (16-21, 21-16, 16-21)
Cricket
Men's Quarterfinal 1
India 202/4 - Nepal 179/9
Squash
Mixed Doubles Pool A
Dipika Pallikal/Harinder Pal Singh 2-0 Risa Sugimoto/Tomotaka Endo (11-5, 11-5)
Mixed Doubles Pool D
Anahat Singh/Abhay Singh 2-0 Tsz Wing Tong/Ming Hong Tang (11-10, 11-8)
Women's Singles Quarterfinal 1
Satomi Watanabe 3-0 Tanvi Khanna (11-5, 11-6, 14-12)
Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal 1
Dipika Pallikal/Harinder Pal Singh 2-1 Jemyca Aribado/Robert Andrew Garcia (7-11, 11-5, 11-4)
Men's Singles Quarterfinal 4
Ryunosuke Tsukue 0-3 Saurav Ghosal 3 (11-5, 12-10, 11-3)
Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal 3
Anahat Singh/Abhay Singh 2-1 Yeonsoo Yang/Dongjun Lee (11-4, 8-11, 11-1)
Diving
Men's 3m Springboard Preliminary
Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi - 16th (236.35)
Hemam London Singh - 17th (207.00)
Kabaddi
Men's Team Group A - Game 3
India 55-18 Bangladesh
Women's Team Group A - Game 3
Republic of Korea 23-56 India
Bridge
Men's Team Semifinal Session 1
China 22-62 India
Men's Team Semifinal Session 2
China 22-22 India
Men's Team Semifinal Session 3
China 31-17 India
Canoe Sprint
Women's Kayak Single 500m Final
Soniya Devi - 8th (2:1.555)
Women's Kayak Four 500m Final
India - 8th (1:55.420)
Women's Canoe Double 200m Final
India - 8th (51.479)
Men's Canoe Double 1000m Sprint
India - 3:53.329
Sport Climbing
Women's Speed Qualification
Anisha Verma - 13th (9.495)
Shivpreet Pannu - 14th (9.956)
Men's Speed Qualification
Aman Verma - 16th (6.205)
Dhiraj Dinkar Birajdar - 20th (7.313)
Women's Speed 1/8 Final Heat 3
Anisha Verma - 13.417 (Lost)
Women's Speed 1/8 Final Heat 8
Shivpreet Pannu - 9.997 (Lost)
Men's Speed 1/8 Final Heat 1
Aman Verma - 7.62
Badminton
Men's Singles Round of 32
HS Prannoy 2-0 Batdavaa Munkhbat (21-9, 21-12)
Men's Singles Round of 32
Kidambi Srikanth 2-0 LEE Yungyu (21-16, 21-11)
Women's Singles Round of 32
PV Sindhu 2-0 HSU Wen-chi (21-10, 21-15)
Women's Singles Round of 32
Ashmita Chaliha 0-2 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (17-21, 16-21)
Women's Doubles Round of 32
Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand 2-0 Aminath Nabeeha/Fathimath Nabaaha (21-14, 21-12)
Women's Doubles Round of 32
Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa Maisa (Winner) 1-0 Fathuhulla Ismail Maisa/Aishath Afnaan (Retired) (21-2, 12-2)
Hockey
Women's Preliminary Pool A
India 13-0 Hong Kong, China
Boxing
Women's 50-54kg Semifinal
Preeti 0:5 Yuan Chang
Women's 66-75kg Semifinal
Baison Maneekon 0:5 Lovlina Borgohain
Men's 51-57kg Quarterfinal
Sachin 1:4 Ping Lyu
Men's +92Kg Semifinal
Kamshybek Kukabayev 5:0 Narender
Chess
Men's Team Round 5
Iran 2.0-2.0 India
Women's Team Round 5
Mongolia 0.0-4.0 India
Soft Tennis
Women's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 2
India 3-0 Mongolia
Women's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 4
Japan 3-0 India
Women's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 6
Vietnam 0-3 India
Women's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 8
India 1-2 China
Men's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 2
Thailand 2-1 India
Men's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 5
India 1-2 Chinese Taipei
Men's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 7
Republic of Korea 2-1 India
Men's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 9
Cambodia 0-3 India