Asian Games 2023 India results on Day 7: India wins gold in mixed doubles Tennis and Men’s team Squash, shooters and athletes add medals to the tally

The day seventh of the Asian Games was an eventful one for the Indian contingent and their supporters back at home. Some of the top athletes of the country sealed a qualification spot in the finals of their respective events.
Shooters Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol opened India’s medal account on the seventh day by bagging a silver in mixed team 10m Air Pistol. The pair lost to China’s Zhang Bowen and Jiang Ranxin narrowly in the final 14-16 to settle for the second spot. This extended India's best haul of medal tally in shooting in the Asian Games as the country now has 19 medals from the event.
Despite going down in the first set of the mixed doubles tennis final against the Chinese Taipei, the vigorous pair of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale won the game 2-6, 6-3, 10-4 to clinch the gold, India’s third in this category of the Asian Games history.
The Indian men’s squash team displayed a spirited comeback in the gold medal game against Pakistan to win 2-1. Saurav Ghoshal (3-0) and Abhay Singh (3-2) won their respective games against Muhammad Asim Khan and Noor Zaman to lead the comeback after Mahesh Mangaonkar suffered straight defeats to Nasir Iqbal in the first game. This is India’s second gold medal in the Asian Games men’s team event after 2014. Notably, Abhay Singh is the only replacement for Kush Kumar from that victorious squad in Incheon.
Long-distance runners Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh won the silver and bronze medals respectively in the men’s 10000m towards the end of the day. Kartik recorded a time of 28:15.38 to finish second while Gulveer followed his compatriot towards the finish line as he clocked 28:17.21.
The likes of Jyothi Yarraji (Women’s 100m Hurdles), Nithya Ramraj (Women’s 100m Hurdles), Muralis Sreeshankar (Men’s Long Jump), Jeswin Aldrin (Men’s Long Jump), Jinson Johnson (Men’s 1500m) and Ajay Kumar Saroj progressed to the final.
The Indian men’s hockey team continued their unbeaten run in Pool A after thrashing Pakistan 10-2, moving to the top of the points table. Indian men’s badminton team defeated the Republic of Korea to reach their first-ever gold medal match at the Asian Games.
Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee created history as they became the first Indian women’s doubles pair in table tennis to enter the semi-final round of the continental showpiece. The World No.16 pair upset Cheng Meng and Wang Yidi with a 3-1 margin (11-5, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9).
Olympic medallist, Lovlina Borgohain defeated South Korea’s Suyeon Seong 5-0 in the Women’s 75kg quarterfinal and booked her place in the semis, becoming the fourth Indian pugilist to assure a medal this season so far. Mirabai Chanu was out of the medal contention as she suffered a thigh injury during her 49kg event, where she made six attempts. The Olympic silver medallist will return to India and will undergo tests to understand the severity of the injury.
India's Results at Asian Games 2023 on September 30
This is what the Indian contingent's results at the Asian Games looked like at the end of the day on 30th September.
Golf
Women's Individual Round 3 Results
1. Aditi Ashok (-22)
11. Pranavi Urs (-7)
T19. Avani Prashanth (-1)
Women's Team Round 3
1) India (-29)
Men's Individual Round 3
T17. Anirban Lahiri (-10)
T20. S.S.P Chawrasia (-9)
T24. Hitesh Joshi (-8)
T.34 Shubhankar Sharma (-3)
Men's Team Round 3
8) India (-32)
Equestrian
Dressage Results
1) Ashish Limaye - (26.90)
8) Apurva Dabhade - (29.60)
16) Vikas Kumar - (32.40)
Shooting
Trap-75 Men's Qualifications (Phase 1)
Kynan Chenai - 2nd
Zoravar Singh Sandhu - 6th
Prithviraj Tondaiman - 24th
Trap-75 Team Men (Phase 1)
Team India - (Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Prithviraj Tondaiman) - 2nd
Trap-75 Women's Qualifications (Phase 1)
Preeti Rajak - 6th
Manisha Keer - 12th
Rajeshwari Kumari - 16th
Trap-75 Team Women (Phase 1)
Team India - (Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak) - 2nd
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification
Team India (Sarabjot Singh, Divya Thadigol) - 1st
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold Medal Match
Team India (Sarabjot Singh, Divya Thadigol) - 2nd
Women's Speed Skating 10000m Point - Elimination Race Final
Arathy Kasturi Raj - 5th
Men's Speed Skating 10000m Point - Elimination Race Final
Anandkumar Velkumar - 6th
Rahul Kamble - 7th
Volleyball
Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A Results
India vs North Korea 1-3 (25-23, 22-25, 17-25, 16-25)
Handball
Women's Preliminary Round - Group B
Nepal vs India (19-44)
Weightlifting
Women's 49kg Group A
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom - 4th
Women's 55kg Group A
Sorokhaibam Bindyarani Devi - 5th
Squash
Men's Team Final
Pakistan 1-2 India
Nasir Iqbal 3-0 Mahesh Mangaonkar (11-8, 11-3, 11-2)
Muhammad Asim Khan 0-3 Saurav Ghosal (5-11, 1-11, 3-11)
Noor Zaman 2-3 Abhay Singh (7-11, 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 10-12)
Diving
Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final
Team India - (Hemam London Singh, Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi) - 6th (279.87)
Bridge
Men's Team Round Robin 2-1
Philippines 1.35 - 18.65 India
Men's Team Round Robin 2-2
India 17.91 - 2.09 Pakistan
Men's Team Round Robin 2-3
Bangladesh 13.23 - 6.77 India
Men's Team Round Robin 2-4
Thailand 12.44 - 7.56 India
Women's Team Round Robin 2-1
India 3.45 - 16.55 Hong Kong, China
Women's Team Round Robin 2-2
China 18.76 - 1.24 India
Women's Team Round Robin 2-3
India 11.58 - 8.42 Indonesia
Mixed Team Round Robin 2-1
Japan 16.03 - 3.97 India
Mixed Team Round Robin 2-2
India 12 - No Competitor
Mixed Team Round Robin 2-3
Pakistan 5.81 - 14.19 India
Mixed Team Round Robin 2-4
Republic of Korea 0.35 - 19.65 India
Athletics
Men's Long Jump Qualification - Group A
Jeswin Aldrin - 2nd (7.67m) (Q)
Men's Long Jump Qualification - Group B
Murali Sreeshankar (7.97) (Q)
Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles Heats
Swapna Barman - 2nd (13.88)
Nandini Agasara - 4th (14.01)
Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 1
Jyothi Yarraji - 2nd (13.03)
Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2
Nithya Ramraj - 5th (13.30)
Men's 1500m Round 1 - Heat 1
Ajay Kumar Saroj - 2nd (3:51.93)
Men's 1500m Round 1 - Heat 2
Jinson Johnson - 5th (3:56.22)
Women's Heptathlon High Jump
Swapna Barman - 4th (1.70)
Nandini Agasara - 9th (1.61)
Women's Heptathlon Shot Put
Swapna Barman - 6th (12.27)
Nandini Agasara - 8th (12.11)
Women's 400m Final
Aishwarya Mishra - 4th (53.50)
Men's 400m Final
Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi - 5th (45.97)
Men's 10000m Final
Kartik Kumar - 2nd (28:15.38)
Gulveer Singh - 3rd (28:17.21)
Women's Heptathlon 200m - Heat 1
Swapna Barman - 4th (26.16)
Women's Heptathlon 200m - Heat 2
Nandini Agasara - 1st (24.47)
Kurash
Women 52kg - Round of 32 Bout 7
Charmea Quelino 8-3 Suchika Tariyal
Women 52kg - Round of 32 Bout 10
Pincky Balhara 5-0 Ayshirin Haydarova
Women 52kg - Round of 16 Bout 5
Pincky Balhara 5-3 LEE Ye Joo
Women 52kg - Quarterfinal Bout 3
Pincky Balhara 0-0 Sitora Elmurodova (Winner)
Men 66kg - Round of 16 Bout 4
Keshav Keshav 0-10 Jaedeog Kwon
Canoe Sprint
Men's Canoe Single 1000m Heat 1
Niraj Verma - 6th
Men's Canoe Double 500m Heat 1
India - 4th
Men's Canoe Single 1000m Semifinal
Niraj Verma - 1st
Men's Canoe Double 500m Semifinal
India - 3rd
Women's Kayak Double 500m Heat 2
India - 4th
Women's Kayak Double 500m Semifinal
India - 2nd
Table Tennis
Men's Doubles Quarterfinal 1
Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon 3-2 Manush Shah/Manav Thakkar (11-8, 7-11, 12-10, 6-11, 11-9)
Women's Singles Quarterfinal 4
Manika Batra 2-4 Wang Yidi (8-11, 12-10, 6-11, 4-11, 14-12, 5-11)
Women's Doubles Quarterfinal 4
Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee 3-1 Chen Meng/Wang Yidi (11-5, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9)
3x3 Basketball
Men's Qualifications to Quarterfinal
India 17-19 Iran
Women's Qualifications to Quarterfinal
Malaysia 6-16 India
Women's Quarterfinal
Chinese Taipei 21-10 India
Boxing
Women's 50-54kg Quarterfinal
Preeti 4:1 Zhaina Shekerbekova (Win on Points)
Women's 66-75kg Quarterfinal
Lovlina Borgohain 5:0 Suyeon Seong (Win on Points)
Men's 51-57kg - Preliminaries - R16
Sachin 0:0 Turki Abuquthaila (Walkover to Sachin)
Men's +92kg Quarterfinal
Narender 5:0 Iman Ramezanpourdelavar (Win on Points)
Men's 63.5-71kg Quarterfinal
Sewon Okazawa 5:0 Nishant Dev (Win on Points)
Chess
Men's Team Round 2
Indian men’s team drew with Uzbekistan 2.0-2.0.
Women's Team Round 2
Indian women’s team defeated Vietnam 2.5-0.5.
Badminton
Men's Team Semifinal
Republic of Korea 2-3 India
Match 1- JEON Hyeok Jin 1-2 HS Prannoy (21-18, 16-21, 19-21)
Match 2 - SEO Seung Jae/Kang Min-hyuk 2-0 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (21-13, 26-24)
Match 3 - Yungyu Lee 0-2 Lakshya Sen (7-21, 9-21)
Match 4 - Wonho Kim/Sungseung NA 2-0 Arjun M.R./Dhruv Kapila (21-16, 21-11)
Match 5 - Geonyeop CHO/Srikanth Kidambi 1-2 (21-12, 16-21, 14-21)
Hockey
Men's Preliminary Pool A
Pakistan 2-10 India
Tennis
Mixed Doubles Final
Chinese Taipei 1-2 India
Liang En-shuo/Tsung-hao Huang - Rutuja Bhosale/Rohan Boppana (6-2, 3-6, 4-10)