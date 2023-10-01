Asian Games 2023 India results on Day 7: India wins gold in mixed doubles Tennis and Men’s team Squash, shooters and athletes add medals to the tally

The day seventh of the Asian Games was an eventful one for the Indian contingent and their supporters back at home. Some of the top athletes of the country sealed a qualification spot in the finals of their respective events.

Shooters Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol opened India’s medal account on the seventh day by bagging a silver in mixed team 10m Air Pistol. The pair lost to China’s Zhang Bowen and Jiang Ranxin narrowly in the final 14-16 to settle for the second spot. This extended India's best haul of medal tally in shooting in the Asian Games as the country now has 19 medals from the event.

Despite going down in the first set of the mixed doubles tennis final against the Chinese Taipei, the vigorous pair of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale won the game 2-6, 6-3, 10-4 to clinch the gold, India’s third in this category of the Asian Games history.

The Indian men’s squash team displayed a spirited comeback in the gold medal game against Pakistan to win 2-1. Saurav Ghoshal (3-0) and Abhay Singh (3-2) won their respective games against Muhammad Asim Khan and Noor Zaman to lead the comeback after Mahesh Mangaonkar suffered straight defeats to Nasir Iqbal in the first game. This is India’s second gold medal in the Asian Games men’s team event after 2014. Notably, Abhay Singh is the only replacement for Kush Kumar from that victorious squad in Incheon.

Long-distance runners Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh won the silver and bronze medals respectively in the men’s 10000m towards the end of the day. Kartik recorded a time of 28:15.38 to finish second while Gulveer followed his compatriot towards the finish line as he clocked 28:17.21.

The likes of Jyothi Yarraji (Women’s 100m Hurdles), Nithya Ramraj (Women’s 100m Hurdles), Muralis Sreeshankar (Men’s Long Jump), Jeswin Aldrin (Men’s Long Jump), Jinson Johnson (Men’s 1500m) and Ajay Kumar Saroj progressed to the final.

The Indian men’s hockey team continued their unbeaten run in Pool A after thrashing Pakistan 10-2, moving to the top of the points table. Indian men’s badminton team defeated the Republic of Korea to reach their first-ever gold medal match at the Asian Games.

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee created history as they became the first Indian women’s doubles pair in table tennis to enter the semi-final round of the continental showpiece. The World No.16 pair upset Cheng Meng and Wang Yidi with a 3-1 margin (11-5, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9).

Olympic medallist, Lovlina Borgohain defeated South Korea’s Suyeon Seong 5-0 in the Women’s 75kg quarterfinal and booked her place in the semis, becoming the fourth Indian pugilist to assure a medal this season so far. Mirabai Chanu was out of the medal contention as she suffered a thigh injury during her 49kg event, where she made six attempts. The Olympic silver medallist will return to India and will undergo tests to understand the severity of the injury.

India's Results at Asian Games 2023 on September 30

This is what the Indian contingent's results at the Asian Games looked like at the end of the day on 30th September.

Golf

Women's Individual Round 3 Results

1. Aditi Ashok (-22)

11. Pranavi Urs (-7)

T19. Avani Prashanth (-1)

Women's Team Round 3

1) India (-29)

Men's Individual Round 3

T17. Anirban Lahiri (-10)

T20. S.S.P Chawrasia (-9)

T24. Hitesh Joshi (-8)

T.34 Shubhankar Sharma (-3)

Men's Team Round 3

8) India (-32)

Equestrian

Dressage Results

1) Ashish Limaye - (26.90)

8) Apurva Dabhade - (29.60)

16) Vikas Kumar - (32.40)

Shooting

Trap-75 Men's Qualifications (Phase 1)

Kynan Chenai - 2nd

Zoravar Singh Sandhu - 6th

Prithviraj Tondaiman - 24th

Trap-75 Team Men (Phase 1)

Team India - (Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Prithviraj Tondaiman) - 2nd

Trap-75 Women's Qualifications (Phase 1)

Preeti Rajak - 6th

Manisha Keer - 12th

Rajeshwari Kumari - 16th

Trap-75 Team Women (Phase 1)

Team India - (Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak) - 2nd

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification

Team India (Sarabjot Singh, Divya Thadigol) - 1st

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold Medal Match

Team India (Sarabjot Singh, Divya Thadigol) - 2nd

Women's Speed Skating 10000m Point - Elimination Race Final

Arathy Kasturi Raj - 5th

Men's Speed Skating 10000m Point - Elimination Race Final

Anandkumar Velkumar - 6th

Rahul Kamble - 7th

Volleyball

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A Results

India vs North Korea 1-3 (25-23, 22-25, 17-25, 16-25)

Handball

Women's Preliminary Round - Group B

Nepal vs India (19-44)

Weightlifting

Women's 49kg Group A

Mirabai Chanu Saikhom - 4th

Women's 55kg Group A

Sorokhaibam Bindyarani Devi - 5th

Squash

Men's Team Final

Pakistan 1-2 India

Nasir Iqbal 3-0 Mahesh Mangaonkar (11-8, 11-3, 11-2)

Muhammad Asim Khan 0-3 Saurav Ghosal (5-11, 1-11, 3-11)

Noor Zaman 2-3 Abhay Singh (7-11, 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 10-12)

Diving

Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final

Team India - (Hemam London Singh, Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi) - 6th (279.87)

Bridge

Men's Team Round Robin 2-1

Philippines 1.35 - 18.65 India

Men's Team Round Robin 2-2

India 17.91 - 2.09 Pakistan

Men's Team Round Robin 2-3

Bangladesh 13.23 - 6.77 India

Men's Team Round Robin 2-4

Thailand 12.44 - 7.56 India

Women's Team Round Robin 2-1

India 3.45 - 16.55 Hong Kong, China

Women's Team Round Robin 2-2

China 18.76 - 1.24 India

Women's Team Round Robin 2-3

India 11.58 - 8.42 Indonesia

Mixed Team Round Robin 2-1

Japan 16.03 - 3.97 India

Mixed Team Round Robin 2-2

India 12 - No Competitor

Mixed Team Round Robin 2-3

Pakistan 5.81 - 14.19 India

Mixed Team Round Robin 2-4

Republic of Korea 0.35 - 19.65 India

Athletics

Men's Long Jump Qualification - Group A

Jeswin Aldrin - 2nd (7.67m) (Q)

Men's Long Jump Qualification - Group B

Murali Sreeshankar (7.97) (Q)

Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles Heats

Swapna Barman - 2nd (13.88)

Nandini Agasara - 4th (14.01)

Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 1

Jyothi Yarraji - 2nd (13.03)

Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2

Nithya Ramraj - 5th (13.30)

Men's 1500m Round 1 - Heat 1

Ajay Kumar Saroj - 2nd (3:51.93)

Men's 1500m Round 1 - Heat 2

Jinson Johnson - 5th (3:56.22)

Women's Heptathlon High Jump

Swapna Barman - 4th (1.70)

Nandini Agasara - 9th (1.61)

Women's Heptathlon Shot Put

Swapna Barman - 6th (12.27)

Nandini Agasara - 8th (12.11)

Women's 400m Final

Aishwarya Mishra - 4th (53.50)

Men's 400m Final

Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi - 5th (45.97)

Men's 10000m Final

Kartik Kumar - 2nd (28:15.38)

Gulveer Singh - 3rd (28:17.21)

Women's Heptathlon 200m - Heat 1

Swapna Barman - 4th (26.16)

Women's Heptathlon 200m - Heat 2

Nandini Agasara - 1st (24.47)

Kurash

Women 52kg - Round of 32 Bout 7

Charmea Quelino 8-3 Suchika Tariyal

Women 52kg - Round of 32 Bout 10

Pincky Balhara 5-0 Ayshirin Haydarova

Women 52kg - Round of 16 Bout 5

Pincky Balhara 5-3 LEE Ye Joo

Women 52kg - Quarterfinal Bout 3

Pincky Balhara 0-0 Sitora Elmurodova (Winner)

Men 66kg - Round of 16 Bout 4

Keshav Keshav 0-10 Jaedeog Kwon

Canoe Sprint

Men's Canoe Single 1000m Heat 1

Niraj Verma - 6th

Men's Canoe Double 500m Heat 1

India - 4th

Men's Canoe Single 1000m Semifinal

Niraj Verma - 1st

Men's Canoe Double 500m Semifinal

India - 3rd

Women's Kayak Double 500m Heat 2

India - 4th

Women's Kayak Double 500m Semifinal

India - 2nd

Table Tennis

Men's Doubles Quarterfinal 1

Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon 3-2 Manush Shah/Manav Thakkar (11-8, 7-11, 12-10, 6-11, 11-9)

Women's Singles Quarterfinal 4

Manika Batra 2-4 Wang Yidi (8-11, 12-10, 6-11, 4-11, 14-12, 5-11)

Women's Doubles Quarterfinal 4

Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee 3-1 Chen Meng/Wang Yidi (11-5, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9)

3x3 Basketball

Men's Qualifications to Quarterfinal

India 17-19 Iran

Women's Qualifications to Quarterfinal

Malaysia 6-16 India

Women's Quarterfinal

Chinese Taipei 21-10 India

Boxing

Women's 50-54kg Quarterfinal

Preeti 4:1 Zhaina Shekerbekova (Win on Points)

Women's 66-75kg Quarterfinal

Lovlina Borgohain 5:0 Suyeon Seong (Win on Points)

Men's 51-57kg - Preliminaries - R16

Sachin 0:0 Turki Abuquthaila (Walkover to Sachin)

Men's +92kg Quarterfinal

Narender 5:0 Iman Ramezanpourdelavar (Win on Points)

Men's 63.5-71kg Quarterfinal

Sewon Okazawa 5:0 Nishant Dev (Win on Points)

Chess

Men's Team Round 2

Indian men’s team drew with Uzbekistan 2.0-2.0.

Women's Team Round 2

Indian women’s team defeated Vietnam 2.5-0.5.

Badminton

Men's Team Semifinal

Republic of Korea 2-3 India

Match 1- JEON Hyeok Jin 1-2 HS Prannoy (21-18, 16-21, 19-21)

Match 2 - SEO Seung Jae/Kang Min-hyuk 2-0 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (21-13, 26-24)

Match 3 - Yungyu Lee 0-2 Lakshya Sen (7-21, 9-21)

Match 4 - Wonho Kim/Sungseung NA 2-0 Arjun M.R./Dhruv Kapila (21-16, 21-11)

Match 5 - Geonyeop CHO/Srikanth Kidambi 1-2 (21-12, 16-21, 14-21)

Hockey

Men's Preliminary Pool A

Pakistan 2-10 India

Tennis

Mixed Doubles Final

Chinese Taipei 1-2 India

Liang En-shuo/Tsung-hao Huang - Rutuja Bhosale/Rohan Boppana (6-2, 3-6, 4-10)