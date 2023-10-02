Asian Games 2023 India results on Day 8: Indians excel in athletics with two gold medals, create new record for most medals in a single day 

The eighth day of the Asian Games saw India cross the 50-medals mark with the Athletics contingent setting a new record in the continental showpiece. Avinash Sable bagged the first gold medal in the track and field events.

Sable clocked 8:19.50 to become the first male athlete to bag a gold in the men's 3000m steeplechase at the Asiad. Tajinderpal Singh Toor defended his Asian Games title in the men's shotput to add another gold medal to India's tally.

There was an ideal endorsement for the budding athletes to look for the 1500m race with India winning medals in both men's and women's finals. Reigning champion Jinson Johnson finished third in the men's 1500m behind compatriot Ajay Kumar Saroj, who finished second as the difference between the two runners was just 0.40 seconds. In the women's 1500m, Harmilan Bains won a silver medal for India.

Nandini Agasara finished third in the Women's Heptathlon with an overall tally of 5712 points. The 20-year-old made giant strides on the second day as she won the 800m race and finished third in the Long Jump event. Nandi, who also won the women's 200m race a day before, pipped her compatriot Swapna Barman to bag the bronze medal.

The spotlight of the day was on sprinter Jyothi Yarraji as she was dragged into the false start controversy in the Women's 100m Hurdles. Brushing aside the uncertain situation, the Indian sprinter finished third with 12.91 seconds. However, the medal color elevated from bronze to silver following the disqualification of home athlete Wu Yaani.

The Indian men's badminton team squandered their best chance of clinching a gold medal in the continental showpiece. The 2-0 lead was well constructed by the dazzling efforts of Lakshya Sen and the star duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. India stuttered from the moment Kidambi Srikanth went down in straight games in the third set.

The scratchy inexperienced players in the doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Sai Pratheek failed to put up a fight against the World No.8 Chinese opponents. HS Prannoy's injury before the final game cost the Indian contingent big time as Mithun Manjunath also conceded defeats in successive games in the decider. India eventually settled for a silver, making it a historic achievement in the Asian Games history.

Earlier in the day, the robust shooting contingent claimed three medals in the trap event in both men's and women's competitions to extend their best-ever record to 22 medals this year.

India set a new personal record for bagging the most medals in a single day of the Asian Games, claiming 15 medals on Day 8. The previous best for the Indian contingent was 11 medals in 2010, which was achieved on Day 11 in the Guangzhou edition.

India's Results at Asian Games 2023 on October 1

Golf

Women's Individual Round 4

Aditi Ashok - 2nd (271)

Pranavi Urs - 13 (284)

Avani Prashanth - T18 (291)

Women's Team Round 4

India - 4th (554)

Men's Individual Round 4

Anirban Lahiri - T12 (274)

Hitesh Joshi - T27 (281)

SSP Chawrasia - 29 (282)

Shubhankar Sharma - 32 (286)

Men's Team Round 4

India - 7th (830)

Archery - Qualification Round Results

Recurve Men's Individual Qualification Round

Atanu Das - 4th (678)

Dhiraj Bommadevara - 7th (675)

Tushar Prabhakar Shelke - 15th (669)

Mrinal Chauhan - 17th (667)

Compound Men's Individual Qualification Round

Ojas Pravin Deotale - 3rd (709)

Abhishek Verma - 4th (708)

Prathamesh Jawkar - 10th (700)

Rajat Chauhan - 16th (698)

Recurve Women's Individual Qualification Round

Ankita Bhakat - 14th (649)

Kaur Bhajan - 18th (640)

Simranjeet Kaur - 19th (640)

Prachi Singh - 55th (593)

Compound Women's Individual Qualification Round

Jyothi Surekha Vennam - 1st (704)

Aditi Gopichand Swami - 4th (696)

Parneet Kaur - 12th (687)

Avneet Kaur - 15th (685)

Shooting

Trap-50 Men's Qualification Phase 2

Kynan Darius Chenai - 1st (122)

Zoravar Singh Sandhu - 2nd (120)

Prithviraj Tondaiman - 11th (119)

Trap-50 Team Men (Phase 2)

Team India - (Kynan Darius Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Prithviraj Tondaiman) - 1st (361)

Trap Men's Final

Kynan Darius Chenai - 3rd (32)

Zoravar Singh Sandhu - 5th (23rd)

Trap-50 Women's Qualification Phase 2

Manisha Keer - 5th (114)

Preeti Rajak - 9th (112)

Kumari Rajeshwari - 11th (111)

Trap-50 Team Women (Phase 2)

Team India - (Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Kumari Rajeshwari) - 2nd (337)

Trap Women's Final

Manisha Keer - 6th (16)

Roller Skating

Women's Speed Skating 1000m Sprint Tournament Heat Group 2

Karthika Jagadeeswaran - 3rd (1:44.957)

Sanjana Bathula - 5th (1:45.435)

Women's Speed Skating 1000m Sprint Tournament Semifinal Group1

Karthika Jagadeeswaran - 3rd (1:36.860)

Women's Speed Skating 1000m Sprint Tournament Semifinal Group2

Sanjana Bathula - 6th (1:42.681)

Women's Speed Skating 1000m Sprint Tournament Final

Karthika Jagadeeswaran - 5th (1:40.395)

Men's Speed Skating 1000m Sprint Tournament Heat Group1

Vikram Rajendra Ingale - 3rd (1:32.598)

Men's Speed Skating 1000m Sprint Tournament Heat Group2

Aryanpal Singh Ghuman - 4th (1:42.708)

Men's Speed Skating 1000m Sprint Tournament Semifinal Group2

Vikram Rajendra Ingale - 3rd (1:26.100)

Aryanpal Singh Ghuman - 4th (1:26.222)

Men's Speed Skating 1000m Sprint Tournament Final

Vikram Rajendra Ingale - 4th (1:29.952)

Aryanpal Singh Ghuman - 7th (1:30.466)

Sepaktakraw

Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B Results

India 0-2 Laos (14-21, 16-21)

India 0-2 China (15-21, 14-21)

Men's Quadrant Preliminary Group B Results

Japan 2-0 India (21-14, 21-16)

Squash

Mixed Doubles Pool A

Dipika Pallikal/Harinder Pal Singh 2-0 Hwayeong Eum/Jaejin Yoo (11-2, 11-5)

Mixed Doubles Pool A

Dipika Pallikal/Harinder Pal Singh 2-0 Mehwish Ali/Noor Zaman (11-4, 11-1)

Mixed Doubles Pool D

Anahat Singh/Abhay Singh 2-0 Yvonne Alyssa Dalida/David Pelino (11-7, 11-5)

Mixed Doubles Pool D

Anahat Singh/Abhay Singh 2-0 Sadia Gul/Farhan Zaman (11-3, 11-2)

Men's Singles Round of 32

Mahesh Mangaonkar 3-0 Reyes Jonathan (11-8, 11-4, 11-2)

Volleyball

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A

China 3-0 India (25-9, 25-9, 25-9)

Basketball (5x5)

Women's Preliminary Round Group A

China 111-53 India

Bridge

Men's Team Round Robin 2-5

Republic of Korea 0.53 - 19.47 India

Men's Team Round Robin 2-6

India 12 - No Competitor

Men's Team Round Robin 2-7

India 3.62 - 16.38 Hong Kong, China

Men's Team Round Robin 2-8

China 8.72 - 11.28 India

Women's Team Round Robin 2-4

Chinese Taipei 3.79 - 16.21 India

Women's Team Round Robin 2-5

Thailand 6.04 - 13.96 India

Mixed Team Round Robin 2-5

India 15.06 - 4.94 Philippines

Mixed Team Round Robin 2-6

Indonesia 15.85 - 4.15 India

Mixed Team Round Robin 2-7

India 4.34 - 15.66 Chinese Taipei

Mixed Team Round Robin 2-8

India 3.97 - 16.03 Hong Kong, China

Athletics

Women's Heptathlon Long Jump

Nandini Agasara - 3rd (5.94)

Swapna Barman - 7th (5.71)

Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw

Swapna Barman - 5th (45.13)

Nandini Agasara - 9th (39.88)

Women's Heptathlon 800m

Nandini Agasara - 1st (2:15.33)

Swapna Barman - 3rd (2:16.74)

Women's 200m Round 1 - Heat 1

Jyothi Yarraji - 3rd (23.78)

Men's 200m Round 1 - Heat 4

Amlan Borgohain - 3rd (21.08)

Men's Shotput Final

Tajinderpal Singh Toor - 1st (20.36)

Sahib Singh - 8th (18.62)

Men's Long Jump Final

Murali Sreeshankar - 2nd (8.19)

Jeswin Aldrin - 8th (7.76)

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final

Avinash Sable - 1st (8:19.50)

Men's 1500m Final

Ajay Kumar Saroj - 2nd (3:38.94)

Jinson Johnson - 3rd (3:39.74)

Men's 200m Semifinal

Amlan Borgohain - 5th (21.03)

Women's Discus Throw Final

Seema Punia - 3rd (58.62)

Women's 1500m Final

Harmilan Bains - 2nd (4:12.74)

Deeksha - 9th (4:27.77)

Women's 100m Hurdles Final

Jyothi Yarraji - 2nd (12.91)

Nithya Ramraj - 7th (13.40)

Canoe Sprint

Women's Canoe Single 200m Heat 1

Megha Pradeep: 5th (56.705)

Women's Canoe Single 200m Semifinal

Megha Pradeep: 4th (55.406)

Women's Kayak Single 500m Heat 2

Soniya Devi: 4th (2:17.351)

Women's Kayak Single 500m Semifinal

Soniya Devi: 2nd (2:16.435)

Chess

Men's Team Round 3

India 3.0-1.0 Kazakhstan

Women's Team Round 3

Indonesia 0.5-3.5 India

Boxing

Women's 54-57kg Quarterfinal

Parveen 5:0 Sitora Turdibekova (Win on Points)

Women's 57-60kg Quarterfinal

Jaismine 0:0 Ungyong Won (Ungyong is the winner as Referee Stops Contest)

Women's 45-50kg Semifinal

Chuthamat Raksat 3:2 Nikhat Zareen (Win on Points)

Hockey

Women's Preliminary Pool A

Republic of Korea 1-1 India

Badminton

Men's Team Gold Medal Match

India 2-3 China

Lakshya Sen 2-1 Shi Yuqi (22-20, 14-21, 21-18)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 2-0 Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang (21-15, 21-18)

Srikanth Kidambi 0-2 Li Shifeng (22-24, 9-21)

Dhruv Kapila/Sai Pratheek 0-2 Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi (6-21, 15-21)

Mithun Manjunath 0-2 Hongyang Weng (12-21, 4-21)