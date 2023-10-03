Asian Games 2023: Probable players to win medals for India today (October 3)

After touching the 60-medal mark at Asian Games 2023, India will be keen to add more medals to their tally on the 10th day of the competition today (October 3). India won seven medals yesterday, but none of them was a gold medal.

Fans will hope that the Indian athletes win multiple gold medals today, thereby boosting the chances of a top 4 finish in the Asian Games 2023 medal tally. A lot of athletics events are scheduled to take place today.

Tejaswin Shankar will compete in Men’s decathlon events, while yesterday's silver medalist Parul Chaudhary will be in action in the Women's 5000m final along with Ankita. Rubina Yadav and Pooja will compete in the Women's High Jump final.

T Santhosh Kumar and Yashas Palaksha will aim for a podium finish in the Men’s 400m hurdles final, whereas Annu Rani will be in action during the Women’s javelin throw final.

India likely to cross 65-medal mark today at Asian Games 2023

Apart from athletics, India can also win multiple medals in boxing. Here's a look at the list of probable medal winners for India today:

Boxing: Preeti vs Yuan Chang (Women’s 54kg semi-finals) - 11:30 AM IST onwards.

Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain vs Baison Maneekon (Women’s 75kg semi-finals) - 12:00 PM IST.

Boxing: Narender vs Kamshybek Kunkabayev (Men’s +92kg semifinals) - 6:30 PM IST.

Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar (Men’s decathlon events) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Athletics: Rubina Yadav and Pooja (Women’s high jump final) - 4:30 PM IST onwards.

Athletics: Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker (Men’s triple jump final) - 4:40 PM IST.

Athletics: Vithya Ramraj (Women’s 400m hurdles final) - 4:50 PM IST.

Athletics: T Santhosh Kumar and Yashas Palaksha (Men’s 400m hurdles final) - 5:05 PM IST.

Athletics: Ankita and Parul Chaudhary (Women’s 5000m final) - 5:20 PM IST.

Athletics: Annu Rani (Women’s javelin throw final) - 5:40 PM IST.

Athletics: Krishan Kumar and Mohammed Afsal (Men’s 800m final) - 5:55 PM IST.

Bridge: India (Men's team semi-finals) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Canoeing: Soniya Devi Phairembam (Women’s kayak single 500m sprint final) - 7:45 AM IST.

Canoeing: Arjun Singh, Sunil Singh Salam (Men’s canoe double 1000m sprint final) - 8:20 AM IST.

Canoeing: Binita Chanu Oinam, Parvathy Geeta, Soniya Devi Phairembam and Dimita Devi Toijam (Women’s kayak four 500m sprint final) - 9:15 AM IST.

Canoeing: Kaveri and Neha Devi Leichonbam (Women’s canoe double 200m sprint final) - 11:30 AM IST.

Diving: London Singh Hemam and Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi (Men’s 3m springboard) - 4:30 PM IST onwards.

Sport climbing: Anisha Verma and Shivpreet Pannu (Women’s speed) - 9:00 AM IST onwards.

Sport climbing: Aman Varma and Dhiraj Dinkar Birajdar (Men’s speed) - 9:40 AM IST onwards.

Apart from the medal events mentioned above, fans will also have their eyes on the Indian cricket team and kabaddi team's matches. India's men's cricket team will make their debut at Asian Games 2023 against Nepal in the quarterfinal round today.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led outfit will be keen to win a gold medal like Smriti Mandhana and Co won in the Asian Games 2023 women's cricket tournament.

India's men's kabaddi team will start their Asian Games 2023 campaign against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the women's kabaddi team will lock horns with the Republic of Korea after a tie against Chinese Taipei yesterday.