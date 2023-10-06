Asian Games 2023: Probable players to win medals for India today (October 6)

Day 13 of Asian Games 2023 will get underway shortly. It is a big day for the Indian athletes, who will aim to take the nation's medal tally past 100. So far, India have won 86 medals.

The Indian men's hockey team will win a medal today. If they defeat Japan in the final, they will clinch the gold, while a loss will result in a silver medal for the Indian team. The Indian men's cricket team will play against Bangladesh in the semifinals. A win can take the Men in Blue into the gold medal match.

Elsewhere, HS Prannoy will be in action in the semifinals of badminton men's singles tournament, while Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will compete in the semifinal round of the men's doubles category.

Can India cross the 100-medal mark at Asian Games 2023?

A lot of Indian athletes can win medals today at Asian Games 2023. Here is the complete list of probable medal winners:

Archery: Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur (Recurve women’s team) - 6:10 AM IST onwards.

Archery: Atanu Das, Dheeraj Bommadevara and Tushar Shelke (Recurve men’s team) - 11:00 AM IST onwards.

Bridge: India vs Hong Kong China (Men's team final sessions 4 to 6) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Canoe Slalom: Vishal Kewat (Men’s canoe) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Canoe Slalom: Shikha Chouhan (Women’s kayak) - 7:15 AM IST onwards.

Equestrian: Tejas Dhingra, Kirat Singh Nagra and Yash Nensee (Jumping individual) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Hockey: India vs Japan (Men's final) - 4:00 PM IST onwards.

Ju-Jitsu: Rohini Kalam and Anupama Swain (Women’s -52kg) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Ju-Jitsu: Nikita Choudhary and Angitha Shyju (Women’s -57kg) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Wrestling: Sonam Malik (Women's freestyle 62kg), Radhika (Women's freestyle 68kg), Kiran (Women's freestyle 76kg), Aman Sehrawat (Men's Freestyle 57kg) and Bajrang Punia (Men's Freestyle 65kg) - 7:30 AM IST onwards.

The Indian wrestlers had a disappointing outing in Hangzhou yesterday. Fans will hope that the likes of Bajrang Punia and Radhika win medals today at Asian Games 2023.