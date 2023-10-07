Asian Games 2023: Probable players to win medals for India today (October 7)

India have won 95 medals at the Asian Games 2023 so far. The Indian athletes are set to take the medal tally to 100 today, with multiple finals featuring Indians scheduled to take place in Hangzhou on Saturday.

All eyes will be on the Indian men's cricket team, who will compete against Afghanistan in the final. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led outfit is the favorite to win the gold medal in Hangzhou.

The Indian men's kabaddi team and women's kabaddi team will also play in gold medal matches. Chinese Taipei will challenge the women's team while defending champions Iran will try to retain the gold in the men's division. Notably, India played out a tie with Chinese Taipei in the group stage of women's kabaddi.

At least three medals are confirmed in the individual events of archery as well. Aditi Gopichand Swami will compete in the Compound women's individual final, while Ojas Pravin Deotale and Abhishek Verma will clash in an all-Indian final for the Compound men's individual gold medal.

Indian athletes set to make history today at Asian Games 2023

The Indian athletes had never finished with 100 medals at any edition of Asian Games. They are set to make history today at Asian Games 2023. Before the action begins, here's a look at the probable players who can win a medal for the nation at Asian Games 2023.

Cricket: India vs. Afghanistan, Men's final - 11:30 AM IST.

Kabaddi: India vs. Chinese Taipei, Final - 7:00 AM IST.

Kabaddi: India vs. Iran, 12:30 PM IST.

Archery: Aditi Gopichand Swami vs Ratih Zilizati Fadhly, Compound women’s individual bronze medal match - 6:10 AM IST.

Archery: Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs Chaewon So, Compound women’s individual gold medal match - 6:30 AM IST.

Archery: Ojas Pravin Deotale vs Abhishek Verma, Compound men’s individual gold medal match - 7:10 AM IST.

Badminton: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Choi Sol Gyu Kim Won Ho, men's doubles final - 11:30 AM IST.

Canoe Slalom: Shubham Kewat and Hitesh Kewat, men's kayak - 6:55 AM IST onwards.

Chess: Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal and Savitha Shri B (Women’s team) - 12:30 PM IST.

Chess: Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (Men's team) - 12:30 PM IST.

Hockey: India vs Japan, Women's bronze medal - 1:30 PM IST.

Ju-jitsu: Kiran Kumari, Women’s -63kg - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Ju-jitsu: Amarjeet Singh and Uma Maheshwar, Men’s -85kg - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Roller skating: Sai Samhitha Akulai and Greeshma Dontara, Ladies artistic single free skating long program final - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Sports Climbing: Saniya Farooque Shaikh and Shivani Charak, Women’s boulder and lead - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Soft tennis: Aniket Chirag Patel, Jay Meena, Aadhya Tiwari and Raga Sri Kulandaivelu Manogarbabu (Men’s and women’s singles) - 7:30 AM IST onwards.

Wrestling: Yash (Men's freestyle 74kg), Deepak Punia (Men's freestyle 86kg), Vicky (Men's freestyle 97kg) and Sumit (Men's freestyle 125kg) - 7:30 AM IST onwards.

India are confirmed to touch the 100-medal mark at the Asian Games 2023. They have 22 gold medals so far. It will be interesting to see if they can take the gold medals count to 25 at Asian Games 2023 today.